Not just a 100W USB-C charging cable, this 8-in-1 travel tool even comes with a bottle opener

Quick Summary The GoCable is a USB-C charging cable that packs eight functions into a keyring-sized gadget. This offers a bottle opener, package cutter and enough charging power to top up a laptop.

The humble charging cable isn't the most exciting bit of tech. But this 8-in-1 version of that takes things in quite a few different directions.

The GoCable 8-in-1 is a 100W USB-C cable at it's most basic, but it's also trying to be the only cable you ever need to carry around. Designed to live on a keyring or clipped to a bag, it packs eight functions into an impressively compact package.

Alongside USB-C charging, it supports up to 100W power delivery, which means it can do far more than just charge your phone. Laptops, smartphones,tablets, smartwatches, cameras and other USB-C devices are all possibilities.

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There's also a Lightning adapter for older Apple gear, an LED display that shows charging power in real time and a magnetic wrap that keeps everything neat when it's not in use.

That's already more than most charging cables can manage. But GoCable's creators weren't finished there.