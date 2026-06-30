This touchscreen universal power adaptor is my top travel gadget this summer

QUICK SUMMARY Epicka has officially launched the Pulse Duo 140W, claiming it to be the world's first universal travel adaptor with a built-in touchscreen. Compatible with plugs in more than 200 countries and regions, it features two AC outlets, four USB-C ports, one USB-A port and up to 140W fast charging.

As someone who travels regularly for work, I'm always on the lookout for gadgets that make life easier whilst helping me stay productive on the go. A decent travel adaptor or power bank is essential for that, so when one of my favourite travel brands launches something new, I always take notice.

Epicka's new Pulse Duo 140W travel adaptor has been officially unveiled after making its debut at CES earlier this year. It arrives as the world's first 140W touchscreen universal travel adaptor, working in more than 200 countries and regions, featuring two AC outlets, four USB-C ports and one USB-A port, as well as delivering up to 140W of fast charging.

The Pulse Duo 140W has launched in the US for $119.99 (around £90), with international pricing and availability yet to be confirmed. However, Epicka already ships to countries including Canada, Hong Kong and much of Europe, so there's a good chance it will become available in other regions before too long.