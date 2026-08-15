Is it a packaging knife? Is it a phone holder? It's both, and more

Quick Summary Lunark's Edge & Pop Dual is a new 3-in-1 everyday-carry tool that combines a sliding Damascus steel knife, dedicated bottle opener and phone stand. It's currently available to back on Kickstarter, with early-bird pledges starting at $39.

There are plenty of multitools that promise to replace half the contents of your pocket. The new Edge & Pop Dual kind of does. It combines a Damascus steel knife, bottle opener and phone stand in one compact gadget. Simple.

Created by Lunark, the Edge & Pop Dual is now crowdfunding on Kickstarter, with early-bird pledges starting at $39 (£28). That's currently 35% below its planned $60 (£44) retail price.

The clever bit is that the three functions don't interfere with each other. The knife and bottle opener each have their own sliding mechanism, so you can deploy one without exposing the other. When both are tucked away, the body of the tool becomes a phone stand.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

That means you can use it to prop up your phone in either portrait or landscape orientation, rather than balancing your handset against a coffee mug, wallet or whatever else happens to be nearby. Lunark says it can accommodate phones and small tablets up to 8mm thick.

The main attraction is still the blade. Edge & Pop Dual uses a 67-layer Damascus steel drop-point blade made from 9Cr18MoV high-carbon stainless steel, with a blade length of 1.1 inches.

It's designed for the usual everyday cutting jobs, including opening packaging, cutting tape and rope, rather than pretending to be a full-size outdoor knife. The whole thing weighs around 72g, so it shouldn't exactly weigh down your pocket.

There's also a dedicated speed bottle opener on the other slider. That's a useful addition for a tool designed to live in your pocket, and perfect if you're the sort of person who regularly finds yourself searching for something to open a bottle with.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The frame is made from heat-treated 420 stainless steel, while the handle scales are available in ebony or golden sandalwood. It's a more refined-looking proposition than the usual chunky, tactical-looking multitool.

Lunark has kept the Edge & Pop Dual compact. The overall open length is around 80mm, with a 52mm handle, and the company says the two sliders use separate thumb controls.

That's one of the most appealing things about the design. Rather than adding a dozen tools that you'll probably never use, Lunark has concentrated on three functions that can genuinely make sense together: cut something, open something, or prop something up.

It's also a follow-up to the original Edge & Pop, which gives the company some crowdfunding history rather than making this a completely untested first product.

The Edge & Pop Dual is currently available to back on Kickstarter from $39 (£28), with higher-priced multi-packs also available. As ever with a Kickstarter project, you're backing a product ahead of full-scale production rather than buying something that is already sitting on a shop shelf, with delivery currently slated for January 2027.

But if you've ever tried to prop your phone against a coffee cup while wishing you had a pocket knife or bottle opener handy, this might be one of those rare multitools where the extra functions actually make sense.