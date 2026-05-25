Looks like a key but hides 20 tools in its tiny Titanium casing – this multitool is selling fast

Quick Summary A new multi-tool has been unveiled on Kickstarter as a 20-in-1 master tool to do it all. The KeyMaster 3.0 sits on your keyring and packs in all you could need for most situations and is currently under $100.

The world of multi-tools has been improving and enhancing for years but this latest creation could represent a serious jump forward.

The KeyMaster 3.0 is a tool that packs in a super selection of tools in what is one of the most compact and convenient shapes yet.

As the name gives away, this is a key shaped multi-tool designed to fit on your keychain, bag, belt - anywhere you need really. Despite being compact it's titanium built and packs in a whopping 20 tools.

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So this isn't a Leatherman in terms of size and weight, sitting smaller. But it's also not a keychain Swiss Army Knife, offering more at this size.

EDC Monster, the company behind this tool, started with this idea in 2023 with its 14-in-1 tool - then offered an 18-in-1 - and now has arrived at this near perfected version.

The tool uses Grade 5 titanium, precision-machined and sandblasted to a matter finish for grip. It weighs just 53.7g and stands at a key-like 74.5mm long. While this offers 20 tools, its stand-out features are the adjustable spanner, magnetic bit driver and blade holder that accepts replaceable blades.

KeyMaster 3.0: The Next Evolution of Key-Shaped Toolbox - YouTube Watch On

The main feature here is that adjustable spanner that works from 0 to 16mm, which makes it good for M5 bolts to M12 hardware. Usefully, it's designed so that when in use you get real grip and purchase on the twisting action, making it genuinely valuable as a spanner.

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The screwdriver system is equally well thought out with magnetic retention for a natural wrist angle and optimum torque output. You get two bits onboard that are 4mm standard, meaning you can swap out to carry the ones you are most likely to need.

The complete tool list includes: Pry bar, flathead screwdriver, mini knife, nail file, Philips screwdriver, D-ring for carrying, fishook bender, spoke wrench, adjustable spanner, adjusting KNOB, mini ruler, nail puller, firestarter, bit storage, mini saw, magnetic 1/4" bit driver, magnetic 1/6" bit driver, bottle opener, hex wrench, tritium slot, wire bender and top-drilled bit driver.

How much is the KeyMaster 3.0?

The KeyMaster 3.0 is, at time of publishing, on Kickstarter where the full price is listed at $119, but it stands at $79 for early adopters. It also points out there are only a few left at this price.