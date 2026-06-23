Leatherman gives its adventure-ready Signal multitool a desert-inspired makeover
The limited-edition Sandstorm version adds Cerakote-coated tools, glow-in-the-dark details and a matching tan sheath
Leatherman has unveiled a fresh limited-edition version of one of its most popular multitools, and it might be the best-looking Signal yet.
The Signal Sandstorm takes the brand's outdoor-focused multitool and dresses it in a desert-inspired colour palette, ready for everything from overlanding adventures to weekend wild camps.
While the toolset remains unchanged, Leatherman has added a few premium touches to help the Sandstorm stand out.
The 420HC knife blade and saw now feature a Cerakote finish in a multi-tone camouflage pattern.
This is the same material Garmin used for its Tactix 8 Cerakote Edition, a ceramic-based coating applied to metal surfaces to improve durability, corrosion resistance, and wear resistance.
The survival-focused details that helped make the original Signal a favourite among outdoor enthusiasts are all still present.
You get a built-in ferrocerium fire starter, emergency whistle, diamond-coated sharpener, carabiner and can opener, alongside the usual pliers, wire cutters, screwdriver bits and saw.
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Desert style meets campsite practicality
Perhaps the nicest touch is the inclusion of glow-in-the-dark accents on both the sharpener and ferro rod.
They should be easier to locate during late-night camp chores when you're fumbling around a tent or trying to get a fire going after sunset.
Leatherman has also created a matching nylon sheath finished in a sandy tan colour with contrasting bronze stitching.