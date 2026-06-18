Gerber's 17-in-1 multitool suddenly costs half as much as the Leatherman Rebar – and it'll arrive before Father's Day

Father's Day is looming, and you still don't have anything to gift to your pa? Fear not, as I've found just the deal no dad will ever dislike, even if they already have many multitools (which is likely). Gerber's Truss multitool is currently less than $55 on Amazon, which is a very handsome price for such a capable gadget.

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The closest equivalent to the Truss is Leatherman's Rebar, which carries an MSRP of just under $100. Both have 17 tools, with the Gerber featuring needle-nose pliers, standard pliers, wire cutters, saw, cross driver, wire stripper, full serrated blade, scissors, small, medium, large flathead drivers, can opener, bottle opener, awl, ruler, file, and full plain-edge blade.

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The Gerber Truss is built on the idea that a multitool should handle almost any everyday task without adding excessive bulk to your pocket or pack. It combines 17 functions into a compact butterfly-opening design, giving users access to a wide range of tools for DIY tasks, outdoor adventures and emergency repairs.

The spring-loaded needle-nose pliers make gripping, twisting and pulling easier, especially when working one-handed. The tool also includes standard pliers and wire cutters, making it useful for everything from basic household repairs to campsite maintenance.

For cutting tasks, the Truss features both a plain-edge knife blade and a serrated blade, allowing it to handle everything from opening packages to slicing rope and tougher materials. A dedicated saw adds extra versatility for outdoor use, while the integrated scissors are handy for more precise jobs.

The multitool also includes a selection of flathead screwdrivers, a Phillips screwdriver, a file, ruler, bottle opener and wire stripper, helping it cover a surprisingly broad range of situations. Constructed from stainless steel, the Truss is designed to withstand years of regular use, while the black finish gives it a rugged, modern look.

Gerber bundles the multitool with a durable nylon sheath for easy carrying, and backs it with a limited lifetime warranty, adding extra peace of mind for buyers.