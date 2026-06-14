This could be the ultimate desktop charging station – everything in one small package

Quick Summary The new foldable charging hub - called Power Elf I - aims to replace the mess of chargers on your desk by powering a laptop, phone and smartwatch from one compact unit. It delivers enough power for a full workstation setup while folding away when you don't need it.

A new folding charging hub, called Tessan Power Elf I, wants to fix the many-charging-cables problem by combining everything into a single compact device.

Designed to charge multiple gadgets at once, the Power Elf can power a laptop, smartphone and smartwatch while taking up far less room than a collection of separate chargers. When not in use, the unit folds down into a travel-friendly package that's easy to slip into a backpack or laptop bag.

It's not just about portability though. High-power USB-C charging means the hub can handle power hungry gadgets like laptops, while also supporting wireless charging for compatible phones and accessories.

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So now, rather than dedicating part of your workspace to a permanent charging station, the hub can disappear when the working day is done. Tidy.

(Image credit: Tessan)

Tech companies have spent years making devices thinner and more portable, but charging setups have remained pretty bulky until now. Or it's meant a whole host of cables to sort through when they inevitably get tangled over time.

This is a simple solution. One charger, one power outlet and one tidy setup. Ideal for anyone working from home, travelling regularly or trying to keep their desk looking presentable.

It's not the most glamorous gadget you'll see this year, but it might be one of the most useful. And if it means never crawling under your desk hunting for a spare charger again, that's a win in my book.