The world's thinnest travel adaptor has arrived – and it charges 5 devices at once

QUICK SUMMARY Tessan has launched its new Aero 70 Smart Travel Adaptor, an ultra-slim travel charger that the company claims is the world's thinnest. It's currently available to back via Kickstarter, with early-bird pricing starting at $69 – around £50. The crowdfunding campaign runs until 30th July, with backers expected to receive their units in August.

Tessan has announced the launch of the Aero 70 Smart Travel Adaptor, which it claims is the world's thinnest travel adaptor. Measuring just 89 × 50 × 33mm, the company says it's around 40% smaller than many of the best travel adaptors currently available.

The Aero 70 is aimed squarely at modern travellers who want to pack lighter whilst still keeping all their devices charged. Alongside its ultra-slim design, it features an integrated display, support for more than 200 countries and regions, and an intelligent charging system capable of powering up to five devices simultaneously through a combination of AC, USB-C and USB-A ports.

It's currently available to back via Kickstarter, with early-bird pricing starting at $69 (around £50), compared to an expected retail price of $129. The crowdfunding campaign runs until 30th July, with backers expected to receive their units in August ahead of a wider retail launch later that month.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Tessan)

To make international travel easier, the Aero 70 includes integrated plug types for the UK, US, EU and Australia. The main USB-C port delivers up to 70W, making it suitable for charging laptops, tablets and smartphones, whilst two additional USB-C ports provide up to 20W each for smaller devices.

There's also an 18W USB-A port for older accessories, meaning everything from cameras and power banks to wireless headphones can be charged from a single compact unit. Tessan has even included a built-in cable to help reduce the number of accessories travellers need to pack.

The Aero 70 features a built-in fuse alongside multi-layer protection against over-current, over-voltage, short circuits and overheating. With support for devices operating between 100V and 250V and loads up to 2500W, it's designed to safely power everything from laptops and phones to higher-powered appliances such as the best hair dryers.

(Image credit: Tessan)