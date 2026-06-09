32 sizzling summer gadgets to maximise your outdoor life and upgrade the footie season

It goes without saying that summer is the best time of the year: it's lighter, warmer and just generally more pleasant overall. But it's also because you get to play with a lot of seasonally-appropriate tech. Afternoons spent grilling with a tipple in hand, days at the beach, hitting big fitness goals, travelling to far-flung destinations.

Here you'll find gadgets to enhance your summer fun, whether it's rugged portable speakers, brilliant BBQs, or ways to stay cool and hydrated.

Beach essentials

(Image credit: Loewe)

LOEWE WE.HEAR PRO SPEAKER

Designed in collaboration with pro ball-kicker Kylian Mbappé, Loewe's speaker features IPX6 water resistance so it can withstand splashes and sand. High-quality sound is delivered courtesy of an array of drivers and bass radiators that pack 100W of music power, while an enormous battery provides 24 hours of playback and will even charge your other devices. It's the perfect way to soundtrack your beach footie sessions.

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£249, loewe.tv

(Image credit: Nike)

NIKE VALIANT MIRRORED PRO

Open-water swimming is one of the greatest pleasures of a beach trip – and a decent pair of goggles can help you dodge jellyfish or any other floating ‘undesirables' depending on water quality. Nike's Valiant Mirrored Pro goggles feature a 3D gasket that contours to your face for a watertight fit, plus a mirrored coating that helps reduce glare and blocks UV rays.

£32.99, nike.com

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IGLOO PLAYMATE ELITE

Not to be confused with some poor exploited woman hanging off the arm of Hugh Hefner, this Playmate dates back to 1971 and has become the gold standard for portable cooling. The tent-top push-button lid and Thermecool insulation keep everything frosty while providing durability, and the authentically retro good looks make it a perfect prop for your beach Insta sessions

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£44.95, igloocoolers.com

HOVERAIR AQUA

Flying a drone over water can elicit a feeling of utter dread: one false move or minor malfunction and it's instant death for your tiny camera-copter. HoverAir's Aqua is touted as the world's first 100% waterproof self-flying camera, with a buoyant design that can take off from, and land on, water. With 4K 100fps filming and precise RTK tracking, it's perfect for shooting surfing and kayaking sessions.

£1,129, hoverair.com

GET YOUR TECH BEACH-READY The beach may be one of nature's best playgrounds, but it's a hellhole for your tech. Hot sun, salty water, and coarse sand can be bad news for your prized possessions – even if they're promoted as dust and waterproof. Prevention is better than cure: an IP68-rated case for your phone can help keep sand and water at bay, with the added advantage that you can take it into the sea with you to snap photos, and charging port dust plugs are a cheap way to stop sand getting into your phone's USB-C socket. If your device does get wet, power it down immediately and, if it's been in the sea, rinse it with fresh water to remove salty deposits. Wipe it with a microfibre cloth and leave it to air dry. If it's sandy, suck or brush the particles away, but avoid compressed air which can drive the grains deeper inside.

Upgrade your camp

(Image credit: Aeropress)

AEROPRESS STEEL

Aeropress's ubiquitous coffee machine has become a common sight at both campsites and high-end boutique cafes. This version maintains the simple operation that ensures an espresso-like coffee without a huge machine, but switches from plastic to robust steel, ensuring better flavour from a hardier unit.

£159.99, aeropress.co.uk

(Image credit: Thule)

THULE APPROACH 2

Thule has taken its expertise in attaching things to other things with wheels into the arena of roof-rack tents. The Approach 2 is a soft-shell tent that feels like a caravan, with outward-angled walls for mega interior volume, plus panoramic skylights so you can stargaze from the roof of your car. Once you're ready to go, it packs down (and up again) in just three minutes.

From £1,999, thule.com

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YETI TRAILHEAD FIELD CHAIR

A chair that's suitable for even the heftiest of abominable snowmen, Yeti's camping chair can support up to 158kg but weighs just 4.5kg. Its UV-resistant Twilite fabric won't sag or fade, while GroundGrip feet find stability on the most uneven forest floors. It might be massively overengineered and quite expensive – but it'll last a lifetime of adventures.

£225, yeti.com

ECOFLOW TRAIL 300 DC

This mega powerpack doesn't feature an AC converter or three-pin socket, which means it's about half the weight and size of similar units. You'll still find USB-C and USB-A outputs, plus a 12V car connector, so you can charge power-hungry laptops and drones, or even run your camping fridge. It's also dust and shock-resistant, and its 2.58kg weight is barely noticeable in a backpack.

£159, ecoflow.com

PHOTOGRAPHIC MANOEUVRES IN THE DARK Campsites generally have fewer streetlights, and with clear skies (if you're lucky) they can be perfect locations to take some late-night shots of your cosy tent or the heavens above. Most smartphones have dedicated night-photography modes now, but it can be a great way to learn how to make the most of your compact or mirrorless camera too. Whether you're using your phone or your camera, stability is key here. A small tripod, such as Joby's GorillaPod, can help you get the right angle while ensuring your tech stays still. To get the perfect shot, set your exposure time between five to 10 seconds, crank your aperture wide, and take test shots at various ISOs until you get the sky and focus right. Using timelapse mode and editing the images into a video can give stunning results.

Entertaining outdoors

(Image credit: Gamehub)

GAMESIR G8 PLUS (MFI)

You might not need to splash out on a new console to enjoy games on the go. GameSir's G8 Plus (MFi) will wrap around anything from a smartphone to an iPad Mini and connect via Bluetooth or USB-C. Pair it with an emulator for retro thrills, or stream the latest games from the cloud so you don't miss out.

£75.99, gamesir.com

(Image credit: Epson)

EPSON LIFESTUDIO FLEX EF-72

Suitable for use both indoors and out, Epson's portable projector matches good looks with excellent image quality. The all-in-one unit includes Bose speakers, Dolby Audio, 4K Pro UHD picture, and built-in Google TV for a massive library of apps and content. Just add dodgy hotdogs and chattering teens for the full cinema experience.

£1,149, epson.co.uk

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MARSHALL KILBURN III

It may not go up to 11, but everything else about Marshall's Kilburn III portable speaker is designed for heavy duty rock ‘n' roll. Boasting Class D amplifiers, the Kilburn delivers a wide and immersive soundstage that belies its compact size. With 50-plus hours of playback and an IP54 rating, this is a speaker that's ready for touring.

£299, marshallheadphones.com

AKAI MPK MINI IV

Team your laptop with this portable MIDI keyboard and you've got a complete setup for creating EDM while you're OTG. Boasting 25 velocity-sensitive keys, eight MPC pressure pads for finger drumming, plus an OLED display and assignable knobs, it includes everything you need to become Tiësto on the train.

£94, akaipro.com

BEATS IN THE OPEN AIR Glastonbury may be taking a year off in 2026 – but that doesn't mean your summer has to be tune-free: it's a great opportunity to make your own music in the great outdoors. Start with an Akai Professional MPC Sample standalone sampler to build your rhythm and arrange your samples, then grab an electro-acoustic guitar such as Taylor's 114ce to layer in campfire noodling. Record your vocals – then get ready to headline the Pyramid Stage in '27.

On the move

(Image credit: Satechi)

SATECHI ONTHEGO USB-C LANYARD CABLE

Are phone straps the new man bags? It certainly makes sense to remove all the extraneous bits and bobs of a bag that's essentially only going to contain your phone anyway – and it's always on hand to take snaps, answer calls, or garrote people. Satechi's phone strap has the added benefit of working as a USB-C charging cable, so you'll never get caught short again.

£29.99, satechi.com

(Image credit: Sage)

SAGE THE SHAKE & TAKE

Can't get to the Caribbean? With Sage The Shake & Take, you can enjoy a Piña Colada on the Piccadilly Line. This compact cup allows you to mix drinks wherever you go, or you can add a travel lid to transport your caffeinated beverages. A double-wall thermal design keeps hot drinks warm and cool drinks cold.

£39.95, sageappliances.com

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BOOX GO 10.3 (GEN II)

This paper-thin tablet uses E-Ink so your jetlagged brain won't be further confused by bright, flashing colours. At just 4.6mm, it's thinner than a pencil, and it positions the E-Ink closer to the surface for unbeatable clarity. Unlike similar Kindle tablets, Boox runs Android so you can download apps, while an additional pen allows for a pencil-and-paper-like experience for notes and doodles.

Around £233, boox.com

ECHO WATER FLASK

Hydrogen isn't just the universe's most abundant element – it's a potent antioxidant that aids recovery from everything from marathons to marathon drinking sessions. Echo's flask uses solid polymer electrolysis technology to infuse water with up to 8ppm of molecular hydrogen. It also boasts Bluetooth to sync your intake and hydrogen levels to the Echo app.

£299, echowater.co.uk

Play your cards right

TACO CAT GOAT CHEESE PIZZA Not a recipe, but a game in which players put cards down while repeating the titular words until there's a match. Great fun.



tacocatgames.com SKYJO A game of strategy and luck, the goal is to flip, swap, and collect cards to reach the lowest score possible. Its compact box makes it the perfect social lubricant for a long-haul flight.



magilano.com FLIP 7 $99.95 at Amazon $99.95 at Best Buy $99.95 at Walmart $149.95 at Nordstrom A high-stakes, push-your-luck race to 200 points. There are twelve 12s but only one 1, making every hit a calculated risk. It's easy to play but hard to master.



theop.games

In the tech garden

(Image credit: King Living)

1977 OUTDOOR SOFA

No longer will you have to drag your sofa betwixt living room and garden for outdoor comfort. This modular system features a lightweight aluminium frame and fabric that is water, stain, and UV-resistant. Its sculptural design is fully rearrangeable, and offers a level of ergonomic comfort and support rarely seen in outdoor furniture.

From £2,347, kingliving.co.uk

(Image credit: Focal)

FOCAL LITTORA OD SAT 5

Focal takes its indoor hi-fi expertise into the great outdoors with these speakers. Designed to discreetly tuck into flowerbeds or behind your wheely bin, they make use of the brand's M-shaped tweeter and Iris IP cone to deliver high-end sound in the open air. An IP55 rating ensures you can keep listening when it starts drizzling.

£349, focal.com

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NINJA WOODFIRE ELECTRIC BBQ GRILL & SMOKER

Infuse your food with smokiness without needing a huge pyre. Making use of wood pellets, this weather-resistant cooker grills, air fries and smokes, while eliminating the mess and fire risk of a conventional barbie – and ensuring your bangers aren't still frozen in the middle.

£299, ninjakitchen.co.uk

PHILIPS HUE FESTAVIA GLOBE

We've had smart homes, now we're moving onto smart gardens. Philip's RGBIC technology brings 16 million colours to your patio, allowing for custom lighting and fluid motion effects. Fully Matter-compatible and IP65-rated, they can turn a quiet evening drink into a psychedelic light show.

From £139, philips-hue.com

BUILD A TIKI BAR A tiki bar is an impressive centrepiece at any summer garden party – and they're astonishingly easy DIY projects. Just screw three pallets together in a U-shape, cable-tie bamboo roll screens from ukbamboo.com around the outside, add a wooden or bamboo counter, and you're ready to serve cocktails as the sun sets. For luxury touches, add a tablet and speakers for tunes and recipes, plus solar torches for lighting. Finish it with a thatched roof for extra authenticity and protection from British summer weather.

Temperature control

(Image credit: LUME)

LUME QUIET AIR CIRCULATOR FAN

Forget the constant whirr of desktop fans, Lume's model uses jet turbine-inspired blades to circulate air up to 20 metres without any intrusive buzz. It also boasts a smart eco mode that adjusts speeds based on ambient temperature, so your electricity bills will be as chill as your home.

£149, aircraftvacuums.com

(Image credit: Waterdrop)

WATERDROP M6H INSTANT HOT RO SYSTEM

By making use of reverse osmosis, Waterdrop's system filters 99.9% of contaminants, resulting in a tastier, healthier glass of water. That's not all: it also provides instantaneous chilled, ambient, or boiling water at the touch of a button, so it can replace both your plasticky water filter and your scaled-up kettle.

£499, waterdropfilter.co.uk

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SMEG SODA MAKER

Fizzy water is simply better than normal water, and we should have dedicated reservoirs for it. Until that day, we'll have to make do with Smeg's soda maker, which brings the company's distinctive stylings to carbonated drinks. Precise controls and a luxurious stainless steel make this the classiest way to serve cold sparkling drinks.

£149.95, smeguk.com

CUISINART SMOKELESS FIRE PIT

Bonfires and fire pits are the cosiest way to stay warm on a chilly night – but their eyewatering plumes of smoke will always follow you wherever you go. Cuisinart's tech negates this with a double-wall design that creates secondary combustion, so smoke burns off before it leaves the pit.

£249.99, cuisinart.co.uk