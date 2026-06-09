Summer of tech, in the latest issue of T3!

The new issue of T3 is here, and our summer of tech guide will supercharge your vacay or staycay with essential products for fun, entertainment, cooking and more, from brilliant beach essentials to gadgets that keep you cool in warmer weather.

Plus, if you're thinking about buying a new ebike – wait just a second. We compare three of the best ebike conversion kits from Swytch, Boost, and Skarper, so you can give the bike you already own a lick of electric power. For those of your about to jet off on your travels, check out our buying guide of supercharged travel adapters. And if you're looking to upgrade your BBQ game in time for the footie season, we test three of the best tabletop griddles.

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What’s inside the latest T3?

In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:

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Summer of tech – supercharge your vacay or staycay with our pick of the essential products for fun, entertainment, cooking and more this summer

– supercharge your vacay or staycay with our pick of the essential products for fun, entertainment, cooking and more this summer Tested: Tabletop griddles – upgrade your BBQ game with the new wave of outdoor gas cookers

– upgrade your BBQ game with the new wave of outdoor gas cookers Man vs Tech: ebike conversion kits – three great options to add electric power to your existing bike, our man tests them and finds out which one is for you

– three great options to add electric power to your existing bike, our man tests them and finds out which one is for you Rated: Samsung S99H – with a QD-OLED screen, this is the finest TV you can buy right now, and perfect for watching the football this summer

– with a QD-OLED screen, this is the finest TV you can buy right now, and perfect for watching the football this summer Buying guide: travel adapters – these supercharged adapters are ideal for keeping your tech charged up on your holidays

– these supercharged adapters are ideal for keeping your tech charged up on your holidays Tested: Huawei Watch Fit 5 Pro – the Apple Watch Ultra alternative that's £500 less expensive

And so much more!

So discover all the transformative tech and cutting-edge gadgets you can get your hands on by subscribing to T3 today.