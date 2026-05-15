T3 Quiz #2, 15th May 2026 – test your knowledge on the hottest tech news of the week

Reckon you can top the T3 leaderboard? Put your skills to the test!

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T3 Quiz
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This is the second week of the topical T3 new quiz, where you can test your knowledge on all the week's tech news.

If you think you know all there is to know about fabulous phones, top toasters and cool cars, you might be in with a shout of scoring big in the T3 quiz. There, you'll find a range of questions from some of the hottest news stories of the week, designed to test your knowledge of the world in tech, this week.

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How we put the T3 Quiz together

Amazon Fire TV Stick remote held by Rik Henderson in a home setting

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

Here at T3, we publish hundreds of articles each week looking at the latest and greatest products from the world of technology and gadgets. The answers to each of the questions in the quiz above can be found in an article on the website, meaning you can bolster your score by simply having a read.

Whether you want to learn about the new Phillips Hue Sports Live feature, a new Lego set based on a classic games console, or what name Aston Martin has given its new car, there's something on the site for you.

Previous T3 Quizzes

PS5 review Sony PlayStation 5

(Image credit: Future)

If you enjoyed that one, and you missed last week's, you can still give it a try. You'll find a link below.

Further reading

Apple iPhone 17 Pro in cosmic orange on green background

(Image credit: Future)

If you're looking to brush up even more, here are some extra pieces of reading which might give you a helping hand:

Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Senior Staff Writer

Sam Cross is an award-winning journalist, with nine years of experience in the media industry. His work can be found in publications as diverse as Oracle Time, Metro and Last Word on Sports.

Here at T3, Sam is best known as the brand’s go-to guy for all things luxurious – from exquisite watches to fine fragrances; the latest performance vehicles to intricate audio equipment, and more.

He’s often found travelling around the world to test new launches, complete with high-end backpacks and suitcases in tow. And when he’s not adding to his air miles, Sam can be found in front of a video camera, bringing his distinctive brand of storytelling to T3’s social media channels.

Sam also loves all things analogue including listening to music on vinyl or cassette, and photography on vintage film cameras.

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