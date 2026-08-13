21 university dorm essentials to make your new room feel like home

We may still be in the height of summer but now is the perfect time to start thinking about what you need for your university dorm before you move in early next month.

I graduated university almost 10 years ago – wow, that makes me feel old – and I still remember my first year door room. It was absolutely tiny, my bed was smaller than a single, and I had an ‘ensuite’ where I could touch all four corners of it at the same time.

But once I’d unpacked my things which included adding a comfy mattress topper to my bed, sticking up pictures, unfurling a rug and plugging in my ‘good luck at uni’ pod coffee machine , the teeny tiny dorm started to feel like mine very quickly.

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Whether you’re a fresher or in your final year, there are a few things you should take with you to make your university room feel like home. Below, I’ve listed 21 essentials you’ll need to upgrade your dorm, including bedroom, kitchen and bathroom must-haves.

Bedroom

Kitchen

Bathroom