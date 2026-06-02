Rolls-Royce’s EV gets a sequel with more power, more range and some even more impressive finishes – introducing the Spectre Series II

Quick Summary New versions of the Rolls-Royce Spectre and its Black Badge edition have been revealed. The Spectre Series II provides a longer range, faster charging and new interior features, including the Duality Twill and new timepiece.

The Rolls-Royce Spectre Series II is more of an upgrade than a reinvention. The original Spectre car was introduced back in 2022 and was followed by the high-performance Black Badge Spectre in 2025.

Now, though, both models have had an overhaul. The Series II sees new technology in the electric vehicles to offer 18% more range, taking it to 390 miles, and faster charging times too – reduced by 14%.

While a figure hasn’t been given for the exact charging time, on the basis that the last model charged at 190kW, this new model should be around 220kW to 250kW. Not the fastest but definitely an improvement.

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(Image credit: Rolls-Royce)

The previous Spectre shared some of its technology with the BMW i7, so it's likely that many of the advances in battery tech are shared with this year’s new i7. The power, however, is unique to Rolls-Royce.

The standard Spectre Series II now offers 442kW (492hp) and 1,015 Nm torque, while the Black Badge Series II has 500kW (670hp) when engaging its Infinity mode and 1,100 Nm torque with its Spirited Mode (the Rolls equivalent of launch control).

(Image credit: Rolls-Royce)

While the performance of a Rolls-Royce is important, it's the luxurious finish that really defines the marque, and here the new Spectre Series II doesn’t disappoint.

Rolls-Royce’s Bespoke programme offers almost unlimited options on everything from paint colour to upholstery but there are now a range of new materials and finishes available.

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New 23-inch alloy wheels have a multi-spoke design and are available in either part- or fully-polished finishes. The Duality Twill is available for the first time in the Spectre II, this is a textile finish that features on the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II as well as the Ghost Series II .

(Image credit: Rolls-Royce)

A new timepiece features in the dash of the Spectre Series II, with cast metal hands and a pared-back graphic treatment. Meanwhile, the clock gallery and panel span the full width of the fascia.

On the Black Badge model, there is new Ice Black exterior detailing, giving a matte finish to all of the car's brightwork, including the grille surround, sideframe, bumper inserts, door handles and Spirit of Ecstasy.

Previous Spectre models started from around £332,000 or $422,000, while the Black Badge has started from £386,000 or $467,000. Bespoke models are much higher.