Withings has unveiled a new generation of connected health scales led by the BodyFit, a smart scale that the company says can deliver advanced body composition analysis from home in just 10 seconds.

According to the brand, the metrics provided by the scales present a more meaningful picture of health than body weight alone.

BodyFit uses eight electrodes distributed between the scale platform and a retractable handle to perform what Withings calls six-zone body composition analysis.

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This allows the scale to measure the arms, legs and trunk separately, providing a more detailed breakdown of how muscle and fat are distributed throughout the body.

The company says the scale can capture more than 40 physiological metrics using Bioelectrical Impedance Spectroscopy (BIS) technology operating across 13 frequencies up to 800kHz.

Chasing clinical-grade insights

The headline claim about BodyFit is its comparison to DEXA scanning, widely regarded as the gold standard for body composition analysis.

Withings points to a validation study conducted with French sports-health centre Mon Stade that found up to 99% correlation for fat mass measurements and up to 98% correlation for muscle mass measurements when compared with DEXA results.

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(Image credit: Withings)

Those figures are certainly impressive, although correlation does not necessarily mean identical measurements.

The study involved a small group of participants, so the results should probably be viewed as validation of the technology rather than proof that a smart scale can completely replace a clinical DEXA scan.

More data, more context

Alongside BodyFit, Withings has also refreshed the upper end of its scale range.

The Body Scan adds cardiovascular health metrics, including a six-lead ECG and Vascular Age measurements.

Meanwhile, the new flagship BodyScan 2 expands into cardiometabolic tracking with features such as Heart Age, blood oxygen monitoring, and additional health biomarkers.

(Image credit: Withings)

All three devices connect to the Withings app, where you can track trends over time and receive personalised recommendations.

BodyFit buyers will also receive a one-month trial of Withings+, which includes access to the company's AI-powered Health Assistant.

The Withings BodyFit will be available from 1 July 2026, priced at £230. The wider range includes the Body Scan at £350 and the new BodyScan 2 at £450.

All three models will be available through Withings, Amazon, Boots, John Lewis and more.