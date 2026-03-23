Perplexity Health AI is like having a search engine for your fitness and wellbeing

Quick Summary Perplexity Health is a new health assistant tool from the AI provider which aims to be the most personalised offering yet. Pulling in data from your lab results, health apps, prescriptions and more, this will answer your health questions with oversight closer to your doctor than anyone else.

An ever more prominent name in AI these days is Perplexity, and now it's offering a standout new service to grow its importance even further – Perplexity Health.

The company noticed that millions of people were asking the AI health related questions, daily. Lots of these were related to medications, lab results, or symptoms. It claims that this is because the service focuses on accuracy, credible sources and verifiable citations, and so is an ideal place for health queries.

However, now it's taken that advice a step further. Perplexity Health aims to offer a more personalised experience, with potentially more accurate takes on health information, using all your already stored health data wherever it may be online.

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How does Perplexity Health work?

Personal health data is currently scattered – spread across apps, devices and portals. But, Perplexity Health will take lab results from one source, for example, fitness data from another, and prescriptions where it can find them to give better suggestions based on your wellbeing history.

At launch, the AI will work with Apple Health, Fitbit, Withings and other health and fitness apps and sources. Using this data, the AI will be able to track trends across time and biomarkers.

You should have all the outputs clearly laid out in a dashboard which shows you a personalised take on your health. So when you ask a question, it will be able to draw on data from all your information.

As an example, the company says: "A question about resting heart rate, for example, can factor in your recent activity, your cardiac history, and your latest blood work."

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Or build a custom marathon training plan based on all your data for the most optimum, safe progress.

Perplexity Health on Computer will first become available for Pro and Max users in the US over the coming weeks, spreading to more users and locations "soon".