This could be the world's fastest zero emissions car – is looking to break the 350mph barrier

Quick Summary The JCB Hydromax is a record-seeking hydrogen car built to hit 350mph with its 1,600 horsepower engine. If achieved, at the August attempt, this will be the world's fastest zero-emissions car. With fighter pilot Andy Green at the wheel, it's looking hopeful.

The JCB Hydromax is aiming to gain the title of world's fastest zero-emissions car as it heads off to break the record by hitting 350mph.

The record attempt is taking place at the Bonneville Salt Flats where this hydrogen powered car aims to beat the current hydrogen record set at 187.62mph by BMW's H2R. It would also beat the fuel-cell car record set by Ohio State University's Buckeye Bullet 2 that managed 303mph.

The JCB features not one but two hydrogen combustion engines each producing 800 horsepower for a total 1,600bhp output. That should propel the 10-metre car up to the extreme speeds while the body shape should work to keep it from taking off.

Latest Videos From

Although its driver may be comfortable in the air as he is a former fighter pilot. Andy Green is set to drive the car and as the current fastest man in a car ever, he is well suited. He broke the sound barrier when he hit 763.035mph in 1997 driving the Thrust SSC.

(Image credit: JCB)

JCB already set the land speed record for a diesel fuelled car, when Andy Green drove the JCB Dieselmax to 350.092mph in 2006. The company now wants to push that further and go zero-emissions too.

JCB has already been developing hydrogen powered engines for excavators where that fuel offers a practical zero-emissions alternative to battery system. This allows for longer operating hours, faster refuelling and the ability to avoid the need for giant battery packs for the large machines.

JCB has spent around £100 million developing hydrogen combustion engines. Showing that off with record breaking speed should help it to continue to sell in the need for this new type of engine.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The JCB Speedmax is due to attempt the world record in August this year.