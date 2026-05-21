I traded Spotify and YouTube for retro audio tech – the result was liberating

It might seem odd to read about digital detoxing on a website mostly concerned with tech, but the trend has really caught my attention. I'm into it all – film cameras, record players, analogue watches – anything which can get me away from a screen.

Recently, I've been testing the Gadhouse Miko – an affordable cassette player in an old-school plastic case. Unlike my We Are Rewind player, which is made of metal with relatively sharp edges, this one felt perfect for taking on my travels.

So, I did. For the last few weeks, I've taken this with me everywhere – on planes, trains and automobiles – in a bid to remove dependence on streaming services.

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Despite a couple of pitfalls, the result has been liberating.

Instead of doom-scrolling through algorithmic offerings on streaming apps or trying desperately to remember the name of an album I liked, I simply pop a cassette in and press play. There's no need need to search, and that takes away a rather unnecessary mental strain, much like having a wardrobe filled only with seven identical white t-shirts.

Of course, it's not perfect. My collection of cassettes is rather limited, and as such, I don't always have the option I'd really like. It also means you have to carry more around with you – so far, I've limited myself to three tapes wherever I go, slipping neatly into the inner pockets of my trusty Bennett Winch Backpack – but anything longer would obviously require a different solution.

Then, of course, there's the cost. Rather than paying a flat monthly fee to stream pretty much everything ever recorded, you'll have to pay per album, which can quickly stack up if you've got eclectic tastes!

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(Image credit: Gadhouse)

But despite all of that, I still wouldn't trade it for the world. In the past fortnight, I've had a series of moments where I've sat in my seat and travelled with nothing but a slightly noisy tape for company, and found myself completely relaxed.

I can't say with 100% certainty that it's all down to my newfound, analogue travel companion, but I'm confident it's a big part of it. For now at least, I'm hooked.