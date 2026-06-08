Apple WWDC 2026 LIVE: Siri overhaul, iOS upgrades, Cook's departure, plus much more

It's time for the biggest event in Apple's calendar, WWDC – lovingly referred to as 'Dub Dub' by many, not the full 'Worldwide Developers' Conference' acronym breakdown – and 2026 could arguably be the biggest for a long, long time.

Why? Because Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, is passing over the reins to John Ternus, currently SVP Hardware Engineering at the company. It's a pivotal leadership change – but a deeper one, as it marks a time of reflection on Apple's past and how it'll change into the future.

We knew WWDC 2026's date back in March of this year, when Apple officially put out the invitation, and then expected it to be a major reveal for iOS 27 – something that's further leaked in recent times. But there'll be more, too, with Siri – Apple's voice control assistant – expected to get a major overhaul and become a true Agentic AI agent.

The show will begin at 18:00 today (Monday 8 June) in the UK – that's 13:00 EDT, 10:00 PDT (the local time zone at Apple's Cupertino headquarters) – and you can check out the live feed below. We'll also be breaking down all the goings on with frequent updates in this very live blog.

Watch WWDC 2026 live right here

WWDC 2026 — June 8 | Apple - YouTube Watch On

The biggest WWDC 2026 headlines so far