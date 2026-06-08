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Apple WWDC 2026 LIVE: Siri overhaul, iOS upgrades, Cook's departure, plus much more
Dub Dub 2026 is a pivotal moment for Apple
It's time for the biggest event in Apple's calendar, WWDC – lovingly referred to as 'Dub Dub' by many, not the full 'Worldwide Developers' Conference' acronym breakdown – and 2026 could arguably be the biggest for a long, long time.
Why? Because Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, is passing over the reins to John Ternus, currently SVP Hardware Engineering at the company. It's a pivotal leadership change – but a deeper one, as it marks a time of reflection on Apple's past and how it'll change into the future.
We knew WWDC 2026's date back in March of this year, when Apple officially put out the invitation, and then expected it to be a major reveal for iOS 27 – something that's further leaked in recent times. But there'll be more, too, with Siri – Apple's voice control assistant – expected to get a major overhaul and become a true Agentic AI agent.
The show will begin at 18:00 today (Monday 8 June) in the UK – that's 13:00 EDT, 10:00 PDT (the local time zone at Apple's Cupertino headquarters) – and you can check out the live feed below. We'll also be breaking down all the goings on with frequent updates in this very live blog.
Watch WWDC 2026 live right here
The biggest WWDC 2026 headlines so far
LIVE: Latest Updates
Just a touch
Much as Siri 2.0's voice interaction will be the big sell of WWDC 2026, we're all used to using our iPhones with our hands. Touch-based control is a staple for iOS 27.
But it hasn't been for Mac. Ever. There's long been rumours about that changing, but at this Dub Dub there's wider expectation than ever that macOS will actually bring an update to cater for touch-screen MacBooks.
That's centred around speculation of a MacBook Ultra, rumoured to be launching towards the end of this year, with an OLED panel for the first time. And, supposedly, a touchscreen too.
That would be a huge step-change for Apple's laptop line. It's not a 100% confirmation yet, of course, and there are plenty who wouldn't want touch to be added – given the iPad's position as that go-between product.
"Coming bright up"
With just over four hours to go until WWDC kicks off proper, let's take a look back at the official event reveal – and its "Coming bright up" tag line.
It's widely thought that this play on words – 'coming right up' – will refer to second-generation Siri. An "All systems glow" alternative is what's used on Apple's Developer Portal instead, both using brightness and glowing in their language. Quite the tease!
How will this apply to Siri? It's thought that the AI Agent will live always-on in your iPhone's Dynamic Island, ready on your command, revealing in a new bright/glowing interface for interactions.
As voice will be a large part of 'Siri 2.0' – perhaps it'll be called something even grander, we'll have to wait and see – this glowing visual reference will be an ideal cue that Siri is active, ready for interaction.
Tim's late-night post
A 3am Twitter post from Apple's CEO! Well, what's that all about? Don't worry, it's nothing untoward. Just WWDC 2026 student winners hanging out at Apple Park in the lovely sunshine.
Always amazing to kick off #WWDC26 with our student developers! Congrats to our Swift Student Challenge Distinguished winners! pic.twitter.com/RNQ727BMhZJune 8, 2026
Apple TV surprise?
As reported last month, following Apple's update of its tvOS, there are ongoing rumours that a new Apple TV 4K box could be coming.
Could this mark a rare hardware reveal of sorts at WWDC 2026? Chances are that'll get too distracting for the core audience, when the key push will be for iOS 27 developments.
Nonetheless, the expected Siri enhancements – that true Agentic AI agency is incoming for Apple – will also affect the way you can control Apple TV.
Return of the Mac
While the expectation is for lots of iOS 27 updates for the incoming iPhone 18 Ultra launch in September, don't expect any hardware reveals today.
However, 2026 has been a massive year for Apple's MacBook line-up, with the MacBook Neo shaking up the proposition entirely this year.
That's a good reason for the foundations of MacOS to get a further shake-up, therefore, with WWDC 2026 the obvious platform for such reveals.
What exactly could we expect? Rumours suggest that the Mac could get a Liquid Glass-style overhaul, for starters, tying it in with the Apple ecosystem even closer.
What's Cookin'?
While the big news is inevitably going to be about new iOS 27 and MacOS software innovations, it's impossible to ignore that Tim Cook will be passing the baton to John Ternus – officially from this coming September.
That gives WWDC 2026 more of a 'people story' aspect than others in its recent past, with both Cook and Ternus expected to present – along with many other Apple executives in their respective roles.
It's the end of one era and the beginning of another – which means significant software announcements are a must to kick-off Ternus' leadership with a bang.
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