Your older iPhone will support iOS 27, even if you didn't expect it to – here's the list of compatible devices
Apple has announced the iPhone compatibility list for iOS 27 and it goes back seven years
Quick Summary
The list of iPhones that will work with iOS 27 surprisingly includes the iPhone 11.
Apple will support the same devices that currently work with iOS 26.
Apple has announced that iPhones released as long as seven years ago will continue to support the latest iOS software. All handsets that can run iOS 26 will essentially run iOS 27 too.
Speaking during the WWDC 26 keynote address, the company revealed that the iPhone 11 and above will work with the next big upgrade.
The iPhone 11 was released in 2019 and so was never expected to meet the cut this time around, but it'll get many of the new features and tweaked Liquid Glass design – much like the latest devices, too.
The list also includes a couple of iPhone SE models as well.
iOS 27 iPhone compatibility list
- iPhone SE (2nd generation)
- iPhone SE (3rd generation)
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 16
- iPhone 16 Plus
- iPhone 16 Pro
- iPhone 16 Pro Max
- iPhone 16e
- iPhone 17
- iPhone 17 Pro
- iPhone 17 Pro Max
- iPhone Air
- iPhone 17e
Of course, not all of the new features will make their way onto the older devices. The current Apple Intelligence is only available on the iPhone 15 Pro and above, for example.
It would be hugely surprising for the new Siri AI and Apple Intelligence capabilities to appear on anything less.
However, there will be plenty of other new tools and features that will be available, such as the tweaked Liquid Glass design where you can adjust the translucency of the background. Or the new parental controls to limit content for youngsters.
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That makes sense considering many parents hand their older iPhones down to their children.
We'll undoubtedly find out more about iOS 27, Siri AI and Apple Intelligence over the coming days, as WWDC progresses. Make sure you come back to T3 to find out exactly what's happening out in Cupertino.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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