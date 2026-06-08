Your older iPhone will support iOS 27, even if you didn't expect it to – here's the list of compatible devices

Quick Summary The list of iPhones that will work with iOS 27 surprisingly includes the iPhone 11. Apple will support the same devices that currently work with iOS 26.

Apple has announced that iPhones released as long as seven years ago will continue to support the latest iOS software. All handsets that can run iOS 26 will essentially run iOS 27 too.

Speaking during the WWDC 26 keynote address, the company revealed that the iPhone 11 and above will work with the next big upgrade.

The iPhone 11 was released in 2019 and so was never expected to meet the cut this time around, but it'll get many of the new features and tweaked Liquid Glass design – much like the latest devices, too.

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The list also includes a couple of iPhone SE models as well.

iOS 27 iPhone compatibility list

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16e

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone Air

iPhone 17e

Of course, not all of the new features will make their way onto the older devices. The current Apple Intelligence is only available on the iPhone 15 Pro and above, for example.

It would be hugely surprising for the new Siri AI and Apple Intelligence capabilities to appear on anything less.

However, there will be plenty of other new tools and features that will be available, such as the tweaked Liquid Glass design where you can adjust the translucency of the background. Or the new parental controls to limit content for youngsters.

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That makes sense considering many parents hand their older iPhones down to their children.

We'll undoubtedly find out more about iOS 27, Siri AI and Apple Intelligence over the coming days, as WWDC progresses. Make sure you come back to T3 to find out exactly what's happening out in Cupertino.