Blink introduces new AI subscriptions with its most advanced features yet – and you won’t believe the price

QUICK SUMMARY Blink has introduced ai Tiers to its subscription service. Now with Blink’s Basic ai Tier or Plus ai Tier, users can take advantage of AI-powered features, including Video Descriptions, Single Event Alert and Unusual Event Alert.

Blink has just introduced ai Tiers to its subscription service, making its plans more advanced and accurate than before. Available on its Basic and Plus plans, the new Blink ai Tiers come with AI-powered features that make it easier to check in on your property while you’re away.

As one of the more affordable smart home brands, Blink has previously offered two subscription plans – Basic and Plus – and a free plan. As you’d expect, its free plan comes with the most simple of features, including live view, motion-activated notifications and thumbnail refresh.

For its paid Basic and Plus plans, you get a step up in features which include person and vehicle detection, notification snooze, photo capture, extended live view and live view recording. They also offered cloud storage for up to 60 days, and one of its newer features, Blink Moments which puts together recorded clips in a short timeframe into one single clip for easier viewing.

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But now, Blink has taken a leaf out of its sibling’s Ring’s books, and introduced its new ai Tiers which unlock AI detection and description features for your Blink security camera or video doorbell . These new AI-powered features include Video Descriptions, Single Event Alert and Unusual Event Alert.

(Image credit: Blink)

Starting with Video Descriptions, this new Blink AI feature uses video captured by your Blink camera or doorbell to create text descriptions to explain what’s going on in each clip. Rather than scrolling through footage or having to open the Blink app, Video Descriptions delivers text so you know what’s happening at home at a quick glance.

To cut down on notifications, Single Event Alert groups multiple motion notifications within a short period of time into one alert. It does this by comparing video clips and descriptions, and identifies similar activities, so your alerts are delivered more succinctly and aren’t too repetitive. Unusual Event Alert sends alerts when it spots unusual events that don’t usually happen around your home.

Released today, Blink’s new ai Tiers come with Blink Video Descriptions already, but Single Event Alert and Unusual Event Alert are expected to follow in future updates. More AI features are expected to launch too, although we don’t know what they are just yet.

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