As Apple announces new AI plans, Google drops its AI subscription price and doubles the storage

Quick Summary On the back of Siri AI being unveiled, Google has improved one of its own AI offerings. Google AI Plus just got cheaper, with double the storage on offer.

You'll need to have been living under a rock for the last 24 hours to have missed the news of Siri AI. Apple's long-awaited AI-powered personal assistant is finally ready to launch, and was showcased at the WWDC 2026 event.

Now, Google has also made an appealing change to one of its AI-powered offerings. That sees the AI Plus subscription plan become much more appealing, with the double-whammy of a price cut and a storage boost.

Here in the UK, that sees the platform drop to just £4.49 per month with 400GB of storage. Those in the US will pay US$4.99 for the same storage level.

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However you spin it, that's a great deal. You're getting twice the storage for less cash – not quite half price, but not too far from it – allowing you to make even more use of the features.

For those not familiar with Google AI Plus, the plan is designed to offer a more appealing prospect than standard Gemini for those seeking more from their AI. Users will get twice as much usage from Gemini, with greater access to Gemini 3.1 Pro and Deep Research in Gemini.

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You'll also enjoy more access to image, music and video generation platforms, and more access to features in NotebookLM. And, of course, there's 400GB of cloud storage on offer, too.

It's a compelling package. If you've dabbled with the base level of AI platforms like ChatGPT or Gemini, and are looking to move to the next level, this subscription will give you a decent upgrade.

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The brand also offers higher levels again, with Google AI Pro offering more usage, up to 5TB of storage and other perks like YouTube Premium. For any real hardcore users, Google AI Ultra offers 20TB of storage, substantially more access to different Gemini models and early access to new innovations.