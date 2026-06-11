Vitesy’s new food waste gadget keeps your fruit fresher for longer – and there’s no power involved
Vitesy just solved the problem of traditional fruit bowls
QUICK SUMMARY
Vitesy has launched the Fruit Bowl, its latest kitchen gadget designed to keep your fruit fresher for longer.
Priced at €69, the Vitesy Fruit Bowl uses catalytic technology and airflow to slow ripening and mould, and remove excess moisture from your fruit.
Ever noticed that the fruit in your fruit bowl goes off quicker than when it’s in the fridge? With Vitesy’s latest food waste gadget, you won’t have to worry about that anymore.
Vitesy is best known for its sustainable air purification and wellness gadgets. It became popular for its Vitesy Shelfy, a handy smart home gadget that sits in your fridge and keeps your food fresher for longer while neutralising odours.
Following the success of the Shelfy, Vitesy has now announced the Vitesy Fruit Bowl. Vitesy’s new product is designed to naturally extend the lifespan of non-refrigerated fruit, and it does it without using any electricity or refrigeration.
I love having a fruit bowl but I always find that the fruit I put in it, especially peaches, apples and oranges, tends to go off a lot quicker than expected. That’s where the Vitesy Fruit Bowl comes in. Using advanced catalytic technology and optimised airflow, the Vitesy Fruit Bowl works to keep fruit fresher for longer by slowing ripening and mould, and removing excess moisture.
How it does this is through its design which can hold up to 2.5kg of fruit, and is made of five components. Crafted from polypropylene materials, the Vitesy Fruit Bowl consists of a filter housing module, catalytic filter, lid, tray and base. To enhance and control airflow, the lid, tray and base have ventilation holes that direct air and gases towards the filter.
This airflow method ensures the storage conditions of the Vitesy Fruit Bowl are fresh and hygienic, and reduces stagnant air and condensation which can promote mould. The base of the Vitesy Fruit Bowl collects any liquids, and the outer finish of the design minimises UV exposure.
So, does it actually work? The Vitesy Fruit Bowl went through strenuous testing at a University Research Centre, and the results were seriously impressive. According to the test, the Vitesy Fruit Bowl kept bananas ripe for 11 days, while bananas in a traditional fruit bowl showed signs of browning early on.
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Is the Vitesy Fruit Bowl the most stylish fruit bowl I’ve ever seen? No, but I’d take fresh fruit over a nice-looking design any day. This way, I get to enjoy my fruit for much longer while also cutting down on food waste.
Similar to when Vitesy launched the Shelfy, the Vitesy Fruit Bowl is available on Indiegogo where product supporters can back the project. It’s priced at €69 but Vitesy is offering a special early bird price of €39.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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