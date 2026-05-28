I got to see Dreame’s new stair-climbing robot vacuum, and it solves the one problem I have with these type of cleaners
Dreame takes on Eufy with its very own stair-climbing robot vacuum cleaner
QUICK SUMMARY
Dreame has announced a new robot vacuum cleaner line-up at its latest launch event.
The highlight from the range is the Dreame Cyber X, a stair-climbing robot vacuum which can go up and down stairs, and also pauses to clean each step.
Dreame has just debuted its new robot vacuum cleaner line-up at its latest launch event. Taking a page out of Eufy’s book, Dreame has announced its new Cyber X robot vacuum which climbs up and down stairs, and after seeing it in action, I think it finally solves the biggest problem these types of floor cleaners have – here’s what you need to know.
Clearly 2026 is the year for Dreame, as the brand has released tons of new home appliances, including its exciting new X60 series, featuring AI-powered robot vacuums and mops. I recently got to see them in action at Dreame’s Paris launch event that took place this week, and I think the new Cyber X is what we should all be excited about.
The Dreame Cyber X has been dubbed the ‘world’s first bionic quad-track stair climbing robot vacuum’. It looks a lot like the Eufy Mars Walker which debuted at IFA 2025, in that it has a similar design where the main robot vacuum slots into a carrier which then transports it up and down stairs.
Seeing the Dreame Cyber X climb stairs was extremely impressive. It can climb slopes up to 42° and tackle different types of staircases, including spiral and carpet. Where it shines though is descending stairs as it can easily climb down on its bionic quad-track system without sliding or falling down, thanks to its rubber tracks and triple brakes.
The Dreame Cyber X uses 3D ToF Vision to map your stairs, and it can support up to four floors at a time. It also has obstacle recognition so it can avoid objects up to 35cm, and it’ll pause if it sees someone coming down the stairs while it’s climbing or descending.
My issue with stair-climbing robots – other than the fear that I’d be woken in the night by one coming up the stairs! – is that it goes up and down stairs without actually cleaning them. The Dreame Cyber X has solved this though, as the robot vacuum will pause on the stairs to clean it while it descends.
It was quite strange seeing the Dreame Cyber X clean the stairs. It almost hovers on them while its small dual brushes get to work. But the cleaning is powerful with 6,000Pa suction on offer. It also has a 5,200mAh battery for multi-level cleaning, and is compatible with the brand’s X60 Pro vacuums.
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Pricing and availability on the Dreame Cyber X has yet to be announced but I hope it arrives soon, as I want to see how it fares amongst its other climbing competitors.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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