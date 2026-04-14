Ecovacs’ new robot vacuum sprays before it mops for a deeper clean
It makes a variety of meaningful improvements
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Ecovacs has launched the new Deebot X12 OmniCyclone as its latest flagship robot vacuum and mop, building on the previous X11 OmniCyclone. The new model brings in a range of upgraded technologies, all designed to tackle stubborn stains and improve overall mopping performance.
The Deebot X12 OmniCyclone's standout feature is its new FocusJet Stain Pre-Dissolving Technology. Using a combination of AI-powered camera vision and an infrared stain detector, the robot can identify tougher messes and spray a targeted mix of water and cleaning solution before the mop even touches the floor.
We don’t yet have full details on pricing or availability, but the X11 OmniCyclone launched at £1,199, so it’s likely this new model will sit around a similar price point, if not slightly higher. We’ll update you as soon as more information is confirmed.Article continues below
Elsewhere, there are plenty of other notable upgrades. PowerBoost Charging Plus allows the robot to quickly top up its battery during short docking cycles, helping reduce downtime and making it better suited to larger homes. There’s also ZeroTangle 4.0, an airflow-based anti-tangle system that guides hair directly into the suction inlet.
Ecovacs has also introduced the Ozmo Roller Mop 3.0, which uses a longer microfibre roller that continuously refreshes itself during cleaning. It’s also paired with a Mop Roller Smart Cover, which automatically deploys when the robot moves onto carpet, preventing moisture transfer and protecting softer surfaces.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.