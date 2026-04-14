Ecovacs’ new robot vacuum sprays before it mops for a deeper clean

Ecovacs has launched the new Deebot X12 OmniCyclone as its latest flagship robot vacuum and mop, building on the previous X11 OmniCyclone. The new model brings in a range of upgraded technologies, all designed to tackle stubborn stains and improve overall mopping performance.

The Deebot X12 OmniCyclone's standout feature is its new FocusJet Stain Pre-Dissolving Technology. Using a combination of AI-powered camera vision and an infrared stain detector, the robot can identify tougher messes and spray a targeted mix of water and cleaning solution before the mop even touches the floor.

We don’t yet have full details on pricing or availability, but the X11 OmniCyclone launched at £1,199, so it’s likely this new model will sit around a similar price point, if not slightly higher. We’ll update you as soon as more information is confirmed.

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(Image credit: Ecovacs)

Elsewhere, there are plenty of other notable upgrades. PowerBoost Charging Plus allows the robot to quickly top up its battery during short docking cycles, helping reduce downtime and making it better suited to larger homes. There’s also ZeroTangle 4.0, an airflow-based anti-tangle system that guides hair directly into the suction inlet.

Ecovacs has also introduced the Ozmo Roller Mop 3.0, which uses a longer microfibre roller that continuously refreshes itself during cleaning. It’s also paired with a Mop Roller Smart Cover, which automatically deploys when the robot moves onto carpet, preventing moisture transfer and protecting softer surfaces.