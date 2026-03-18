Kenwood’s Go Collection gets a fresh look with new Eucalyptus Green finish

It's the first colour to be added to the lineup since the range launched in 2024

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Kenwood Eucalyptus Green
(Image credit: Kenwood)
QUICK SUMMARY

Kenwood has refreshed its compact Go Collection with a new Eucalyptus Green colourway, joining the existing Storm Blue and Clay Red finishes. Designed for smaller kitchens, the range includes the Go Stand Mixer, QuickMix Go Hand Mixer and MultiPro Go Food Processor.

The new colour is available now exclusively online at John Lewis, with a wider rollout to stores expected soon.

Kenwood has upgraded its Go collection with a new Eucalyptus Green colourway, and it looks set to be a popular choice for 2026. The new shade joins Storm Blue and Clay Red, making it the first new colour to be added to the lineup since the range launched in 2024.

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Kenwood Eucalyptus Green

(Image credit: Kenwood)

Jo Chalder, Head of Category at Kenwood says: "The kitchen has evolved into a social and wellness hub, with décor now prioritised above any other room - yet space remains the ultimate luxury.

Our Eucalyptus Green Go Range brings together design and performance, capturing the defining colour of 2026 while staying practical for real, modern homes. More than just appliances, they’re compact, portable pieces of design that earn their place on the countertop - however small."

Kenwood Eucalyptus Green

(Image credit: Kenwood)
Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Senior Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.

When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!

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