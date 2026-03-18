Kenwood’s Go Collection gets a fresh look with new Eucalyptus Green finish

QUICK SUMMARY Kenwood has refreshed its compact Go Collection with a new Eucalyptus Green colourway, joining the existing Storm Blue and Clay Red finishes. Designed for smaller kitchens, the range includes the Go Stand Mixer, QuickMix Go Hand Mixer and MultiPro Go Food Processor. The new colour is available now exclusively online at John Lewis, with a wider rollout to stores expected soon.

Kenwood has upgraded its Go collection with a new Eucalyptus Green colourway, and it looks set to be a popular choice for 2026. The new shade joins Storm Blue and Clay Red, making it the first new colour to be added to the lineup since the range launched in 2024.

The Go collection includes the Go Stand Mixer, which we’ve previously reviewed, as well as the QuickMix Go Hand Mixer. The entire range has been designed with smaller kitchens in mind, offering compact appliances that don’t take up too much space on the worktop. There’s also the Kenwood MultiPro Go Food Processor, which joined the lineup shortly after the original launch.

The new Eucalyptus Green colourway is available exclusively at John Lewis online now, with availability expected to roll out to nationwide stores soon.

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(Image credit: Kenwood)

Jo Chalder, Head of Category at Kenwood says: "The kitchen has evolved into a social and wellness hub, with décor now prioritised above any other room - yet space remains the ultimate luxury.

Our Eucalyptus Green Go Range brings together design and performance, capturing the defining colour of 2026 while staying practical for real, modern homes. More than just appliances, they’re compact, portable pieces of design that earn their place on the countertop - however small."

(Image credit: Kenwood)