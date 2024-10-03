Kenwood’s new stand mixer is colourful, affordable and perfect for small kitchens

QUICK SUMMARY Kenwood has launched its new Go collection, featuring its latest Go Stand Mixer and QuickMix Go Hand Mixer. Both appliances are colourful and surprisingly affordable, and will take up little space in smaller kitchens. The Kenwood Go collection starts at £39.99.

Kenwood has just launched two new products to its latest Go collection. Featuring the new Go Stand Mixer and the QuickMix Go Hand Mixer, the new range is colourful, space-saving and surprisingly affordable.

With the Great British Bake Off back gracing our screens, the next couple of months are sure to be filled with home baking triumphs and disasters. As someone who watches the series religiously, I’m already planning on getting my trusty Kenwood stand mixer out to whip up weekly bakes.

I use my Kenwood stand mixer on a regular basis, although as it’s a secondhand stand mixer, it’s a little chunky, so I can’t have it on my countertop all the time. Instead, it’s hidden in my cupboard along with my other too-big appliances. So the new Kenwood Go collection is definitely something that appeals to me, thanks to its compact sizing.

Within the new Kenwood Go range is the Kenwood Go Stand Mixer . Measuring at just 30cm tall, the mixer can sit comfortably in most kitchens, including smaller spaces. Despite its petite size, the Kenwood Go Stand Mixer can make up to 48 cupcakes, two medium loaves and a two-tier cake within its generous bowl.

(Image credit: Kenwood)

The Go Stand Mixer has the classic Kenwood mixer design, with a stainless steel bowl, simple controls on the front and centre, and splash guard accessories. For even more portability, the Kenwood Go Stand Mixer has a carry handle at the top so you can easily move it around your kitchen or even take it with you on the go.

The second new product – and a good alternative to a full stand mixer – is the Kenwood QuickMix Go Hand Mixer . Made from over 30% recycled materials, the handheld Kenwood QuickMix Go has a powerful 350W motor and SureEject Beaters that expertly mix your ingredients. It has five speed settings to choose from and even comes with a clip-on carry case so you can store the appliances, its cord and beaters in one place.

Stand mixers can be a little on the expensive side, but the new Kenwood Go range is surprisingly affordable. The Go Stand Mixer will set you back £249.99, while the QuickMix Go is priced at £39.99. Both are available in Red Clay and Storm Blue colourways.