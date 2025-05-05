Zwilling’s new cordless range only needs one battery to power all its appliances
Zwilling debuts the XTEND collection with clever battery system
QUICK SUMMARY
Zwilling has launched its XTEND range, a three appliance collection which uses a clever battery system for consistent charge.
Within the collection is a hand mixer, hand blender and handheld vacuum cleaner, all of which use the same battery system to charge them all.
German kitchenware brand, Zwilling has just launched its new cordless collection, and it’s got a clever battery system. The XTEND range features three handheld appliances, all of which are powered by the same battery – and the pricing is seriously affordable.
The Zwilling XTEND collection is powered by a 12V battery pack that can be swapped in and out of each appliance within the range. The battery offers the appliances 120 minutes of runtime on a single charge, which takes approximately 90 minutes to charge fully.
Designed to offer sustainable charging, the Zwilling XTEND battery means you don’t constantly need to swap out batteries to keep them working. It also gives users the freedom to use their appliances wherever they are in the kitchen, rather than be tethered to a wall socket.
Currently, the XTEND line-up has three products – the XTEND Hand Mixer, the XTEND Hand Blender and the XTEND Handheld Vacuum Cleaner. The battery system easily slots into the top/bottom of the appliances, and the battery itself has LED lights to show the charging status so you don’t run out of charge.
The Zwilling XTEND range is very similar to the KitchenAid Go Cordless range which debuted last year. The KitchenAid Go Cordless also comes with one rechargeable battery which powers six kitchen appliances, including two different blenders, choppers, mixers, grinders and a kitchen vacuum.
It’s unclear whether Zwilling took inspiration from the KitchenAid Go range, but having one battery system for multiple appliances is definitely something I’m looking forward to seeing more of this year. I also hope that Zwilling will add more appliances to the XTEND range, especially if Matteo Thun and Antonio Rodriguez will continue to design the products, as the sleek black matte finishes are truly beautiful.
The Zwilling XTEND collection is available now with prices starting at £119 / $79.99.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Forget Pantone – Smeg’s Colour of the Year kitchen appliances might be my favourite yet
Smeg reinvents its toaster, kettle and scales with a new jade green colourway
-
I couldn’t wait to review the Ninja Crispi portable air fryer and it doesn’t disappoint
Four different cooking modes and the bonus of glass dishes makes the portable Ninja Crisp a real hit
-
This Philips pasta maker weighs, kneads and rolls the dough for you – it’s a must for my kitchen
This might be the most advanced pasta maker I’ve ever seen
-
Vitesy Shelfy review: gives your fridge the feelgood factor
This smart home gadget can help optimise refrigerator performance, get rid of nasty niffs and make food last for longer
-
5 kitchen storage mistakes you need to stop making
Does it really matter where you keep your appliances? Turns out, yes…
-
I’m a kitchen expert – these are the 7 kitchen trends I expect to see in 2025
From shrinking air fryers to AI cameras, here are the kitchen trends I want to see next year
-
Samsung announces new AI home screens for its smart fridges and laundry appliances
Samsung previews its CES launches, including new AI Home screens
-
Nutribullet Flip review: a powerful, portable blender for smoothies on the go
Can this portable, insulated blender live up to its promises of powerful smoothie blitzing on the go?