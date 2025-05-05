Zwilling’s new cordless range only needs one battery to power all its appliances

Zwilling debuts the XTEND collection with clever battery system

Zwilling XTEND
Zwilling has launched its XTEND range, a three appliance collection which uses a clever battery system for consistent charge.

Within the collection is a hand mixer, hand blender and handheld vacuum cleaner, all of which use the same battery system to charge them all.

German kitchenware brand, Zwilling has just launched its new cordless collection, and it’s got a clever battery system. The XTEND range features three handheld appliances, all of which are powered by the same battery – and the pricing is seriously affordable.

The Zwilling XTEND collection is powered by a 12V battery pack that can be swapped in and out of each appliance within the range. The battery offers the appliances 120 minutes of runtime on a single charge, which takes approximately 90 minutes to charge fully.

Designed to offer sustainable charging, the Zwilling XTEND battery means you don’t constantly need to swap out batteries to keep them working. It also gives users the freedom to use their appliances wherever they are in the kitchen, rather than be tethered to a wall socket.

Currently, the XTEND line-up has three products – the XTEND Hand Mixer, the XTEND Hand Blender and the XTEND Handheld Vacuum Cleaner. The battery system easily slots into the top/bottom of the appliances, and the battery itself has LED lights to show the charging status so you don’t run out of charge.

Zwilling XTEND

The Zwilling XTEND range is very similar to the KitchenAid Go Cordless range which debuted last year. The KitchenAid Go Cordless also comes with one rechargeable battery which powers six kitchen appliances, including two different blenders, choppers, mixers, grinders and a kitchen vacuum.

It’s unclear whether Zwilling took inspiration from the KitchenAid Go range, but having one battery system for multiple appliances is definitely something I’m looking forward to seeing more of this year. I also hope that Zwilling will add more appliances to the XTEND range, especially if Matteo Thun and Antonio Rodriguez will continue to design the products, as the sleek black matte finishes are truly beautiful.

The Zwilling XTEND collection is available now with prices starting at £119 / $79.99.

