Husqvarna launches user-friendly chainsaw that's perfect for DIY gardeners

QUICK SUMMARY Husqvarna has announced the launch of new chainsaw, the 450S. It's a powerful yet user-friendly tool built for durability and precision, with upgraded cutting performance, easy chain tensioning and a reinforced design. Available from July, pricing details remain under wraps.

Husqvarna has had an impressive year so far, rolling out a bunch of exciting new products. Its standout has to be the upgraded (and now boundary-free) version of its best-selling Automower 435X AWD NERA, so it's no surprise then that the brand’s been shortlisted for a T3 Award in the coming months.

That said, Husqvarna is back again, this time with the launch of a brand-new chainsaw. The 450S is built to offer top-notch performance and easy handling, making it easy for anyone to use in their own outdoor space.

Now, it looks like it won’t be hitting shelves until July, and pricing details are still under wraps. However, it seems to be another winning tool that’s bound to become a favourite among us at-home gardeners – I don't know about you, but I'm excited to see it.

(Image credit: Husqvarna)

What makes the 450S extra appealing is just how user-friendly it is, meaning you don’t need to be a pro to get the most out of it. Along with the upgraded engine and toughened build, it also includes smart design touches like coloured felling marks for more accurate cuts, an unlosable bar nut, and a flip-up tank cap that’s easier to grip.

“We have been pioneers in chainsaws since 1959. It’s a great responsibility to build upon our heritage, as our customers know our 400-series so well. With quality and performance as main drivers, we created more durable and powerful products. I believe that this new saw will leave a significant mark not only on our own portfolio but also help raise the standard across the market”, says Carolina Forsberg, Product Manager at Husqvarna.

(Image credit: Husqvarna)