Husqvarna introduces wire-free version of its best-selling robotic mower

QUICK SUMMARY Husqvarna has unveiled an upgraded version of its Automower 435X AWD NERA, now featuring virtual boundaries and systematic mowing for custom patterns and expanded 5000m² coverage.

There's no denying that Husqvarna is a dominant force in garden care, with its line of the best robot lawn mowers setting the industry standard. However, as wire-free technology becomes increasingly common, competition is intensifying – pushing Husqvarna to remain ahead of the game.

Proving it remains unfazed by this, Husqvarna has unveiled an upgraded version of its popular Automower 435X AWD NERA. This latest model features built-in support for virtual boundaries, effortlessly set up through the Automower Connect app. It also introduces systematic mowing, enabling users to create custom virtual patterns while expanding the mower’s coverage to an impressive 5000m².

The launch follows Husqvarna’s announcement last October that three wireless models were expected to hit the market in March 2025. However, after declaring they were for commercial use only, Husqvarna now brings the same advanced features to residential homeowners.

(Image credit: Husqvarna)

Other features include ultrasonic technology that enables the mower to detect and navigate around obstacles with precision, reducing unnecessary stops and improving efficiency. It will also integrate Husqvarna’s trusted EPOS satellite technology for true boundary-free mowing, removing the need for boundary wires or an external reference station, providing users with greater flexibility to control mowing zones.

“The Husqvarna Automower 435X AWD NERA is one of our most appreciated products, as it caters for those gardens that are extremely demanding to mow. We are very happy to finally release a new boundary wire free version, as physical boundary wires can be extra challenging in gardens with steep slopes and uneven surfaces. We know that many garden owners have been waiting for this upgrade and the new level of freedom won't disappoint", says Jonas Elderstiern, Product Manager at Husqvarna.

(Image credit: Husqvarna)