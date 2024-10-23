Husqvarna raises the bar with three new wireless robot lawn mowers – and they'll be here sooner than expected

QUICK SUMMARY Husqvarna has launched three new wireless robot lawn mowers, set to arrive in March 2025. All three models offer app control and a remote start function, and feature different domain and incline capabilities.

Husqvarna has announced the launch of three new robotic, all of which are designed for commercial use. The collection includes the Automower 580L EPOS, Automower 580 EPOS and Automower 560 EPOS, all of which operate without the need for a boundary wire.

Like a lot of the best robot lawn mowers, all three models offer app control and a remote start function, with Husqvarna positioning them as ‘future-proof’ due to their AI capabilities. The mowers are also set to be compatible with future accessories, including an innovative solar panel charger and night vision.

The Husqvarna Automower 580L EPOS, Automower 580 EPOS and Automower 560 EPOS are expected to launch in March 2025, with pricing yet to be announced.

Husqvarna Automower 580 EPOS (Image credit: Husqvarna)

The Automower 580L EPOS is able to cover the largest amount of ground, making it perfect for golf courses or gardens stretching across four acres. It features an 80W cutting motor and has an adjustable cutting height between 10 and 50mm.

The Automower 580 EPOS is alternatively designed for sports fields, with the same 80W motor as the 580L EPOS. However, it's suited to longer grass, with the cutting height adjustable between 20 and 60 mm (0.8 and 2.4 inches), and comes with mowing patterns.

The Automower 560 EPOS can alternatively cover around three acres in 48 hours, but is better suited to hilly terrain with its slope capacity of up to 50% incline. This model has a 40W cutting motor and the same adjustable cutting height as the 580 EPOS.

Husqvarna Automower 560 EPOS (Image credit: Husqvarna)

Check out the 5 things I wish I’d known before buying a robot lawn mower before you plan your new purchase.