Husqvarna raises the bar with three new wireless robot lawn mowers – and they'll be here sooner than expected

QUICK SUMMARY
Husqvarna has launched three new wireless robot lawn mowers, set to arrive in March 2025. All three models offer app control and a remote start function, and feature different domain and incline capabilities.
Husqvarna has announced the launch of three new robotic, all of which are designed for commercial use. The collection includes the Automower 580L EPOS, Automower 580 EPOS and Automower 560 EPOS, all of which operate without the need for a boundary wire.
Like a lot of the best robot lawn mowers, all three models offer app control and a remote start function, with Husqvarna positioning them as ‘future-proof’ due to their AI capabilities. The mowers are also set to be compatible with future accessories, including an innovative solar panel charger and night vision.
The Husqvarna Automower 580L EPOS, Automower 580 EPOS and Automower 560 EPOS are expected to launch in March 2025, with pricing yet to be announced.
The Automower 580L EPOS is able to cover the largest amount of ground, making it perfect for golf courses or gardens stretching across four acres. It features an 80W cutting motor and has an adjustable cutting height between 10 and 50mm.
The Automower 580 EPOS is alternatively designed for sports fields, with the same 80W motor as the 580L EPOS. However, it's suited to longer grass, with the cutting height adjustable between 20 and 60 mm (0.8 and 2.4 inches), and comes with mowing patterns.
The Automower 560 EPOS can alternatively cover around three acres in 48 hours, but is better suited to hilly terrain with its slope capacity of up to 50% incline. This model has a 40W cutting motor and the same adjustable cutting height as the 580 EPOS.
Check out the 5 things I wish I’d known before buying a robot lawn mower before you plan your new purchase.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
-
-
Forget ovens – this supersized air fryer has a 30-litre capacity and transparent double doors
Midea’s new air fryer oven can replace almost every appliance in your kitchen
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Google Search gets an unusual update that could prove controversial
Google is stripping away a potentially useful tool, one that it says few people use.
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Mammotion YUKA 1500 3D Vision Robot Lawn Sweeping Mower review: a top-performing robot replete with autonomous grass catcher
The future of robotic lawn maintenance starts right here
By Derek Adams Published
-
Mammotion LUBA 2 AWD robot lawn mower review: the future of autonomous lawn maintenance
The Mammotion LUBA 2 AWD is a sensational wireless lawn bot that’s a cut above the rest
By Derek Adams Published
-
6 mistakes everyone makes with robot lawn mowers
How to make sure your robot mower behaves as it should
By Derek Adams Published
-
Worx Landroid Vision M600 review: a cracking wireless plug-and-play robotic lawn mower for technophobes
The Worx Landroid Vision M600 is a cut above the rest when it comes to simplicity and lawn navigation
By Derek Adams Last updated
-
Segway Navimow iSeries 105E review: an up-to-the-mark, wire-free mow-bot that cuts the mustard
Sit back and enjoy the fruits of your non-labours while the Segway Navimow iSeries 105E tends to your lawn
By Derek Adams Last updated
-
Forget robot lawnmowers, robot gardeners are coming
Do electric sheep dream of androids?
By Andy Sansom Published
-
EcoFlow Blade Robotic Lawn Mower review: is the grass greener when done automatically?
T3 goes hands-on with the "world's first robotic lawn sweeping mower": the EcoFlow Blade
By Matt Poskitt Published
-
Segway’s new robot lawn mower has upgraded mapping, better vision and obstacle avoidance
Segway launches new Navimow i Series that’s precise, AI-driven and wire-free
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published