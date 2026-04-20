Ninja upgrades its Luxe Café Pro coffee machine with David Beckham-approved colourway

QUICK SUMMARY Ninja has teamed up with David Beckham on a limited edition version of its Luxe Café Pro coffee machine. The new Ninja Luxe Café Pro now comes in a matte black, stainless steel and gold colourway, complete with black chestnut wood grain accessories.

Ninja has just upgraded its popular Luxe Café Pro bean to cup coffee machine with a new limited edition colourway – and it’s David Beckham approved. The Ninja Luxe Café Pro has been co-designed with Beckham and is now available in matte black, stainless steel, gold and wood.

Former professional footballer David Beckham has been a global brand ambassador for SharkNinja since 2024. He has endorsed many of Ninja’s appliances, including its line-up of coffee machines and air fryers . As an avid coffee fan, the new Ninja Luxe Café Pro now comes in colours and material that are inspired by his roots.

Ninja Luxe Café Pro: £849.99 at sharkninja.co.uk The Ninja Luxe Café Pro is a limited edition coffee machine in partnership with David Beckham. It features the same design and functions as the original, but now comes in matte black and stainless steel with gold and wood accents.

For those new to Ninja’s coffee machine range, the brand launched the Ninja Luxe Café back in 2024. Since then, it’s introduced the ‘pro’ version which differs from the original with its control panel, milk frother and integrated tamper.

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The new Ninja Luxe Café Pro still has the same design and features as the non-limited edition version, but it now has a more luxurious colour. It features a matte black and stainless steel body but has been enhanced with gold on the logo, control knob, milk frother, tamper and jug.

(Image credit: Ninja)

Wood is also a new accent that’s been introduced to the Ninja Luxe Café Pro. The black chestnut wood grain material has been added to the milk jug and tamper handles. It’s inspired by the natural textures of the English countryside which is where Beckham is from.

I’m usually a bit hesitant about celebrity appliance collaborations, but I love the look of the Ninja Luxe Café Pro x David Beckham. It looks more premium than before and is definitely something that would look beautiful in any kitchen type. It will cost you though at £849.99 / $899.

This David Beckham collaboration isn’t the only limited edition colour that Ninja will be announcing. In May 2026, Ninja will be introducing seven limited edition colours for its Ninja Luxe Café Pro and Ninja Luxe Café Premier machines, including colours like Oat Milk, CyberSpace, Ash Green and Raspberry Blush.