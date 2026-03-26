De'Longhi officially unveils latest bean-to-cup coffee machine with 50+ drink options
It's the brand's most premium machine yet
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De’Longhi has officially unveiled the new Eletta Ultra, designed to be the brand’s most versatile bean-to-cup coffee machine yet. It features a 50+ drinks menu, dual LatteCrema systems, and claims to be 65% quieter than previous models.
The Eletta Ultra has an RRP of at £1,149.99, and can be purchased directly from De’Longhi’s online store.
De'Longhi has officially unveiled its latest bean-to-cup coffee machine after first teasing it via the brand’s newsletter last month. The new Eletta Ultra joins the Eletta lineup as a fully automatic coffee machine, sitting alongside the Eletta Explore, which scored a full five stars in our review back in 2024.
The Eletta Ultra brings a huge menu to the table, offering more than 50 customisable drinks. For the first time, UK users can also easily switch between hot and cold beverages thanks to the machine’s dual LatteCrema systems – LatteCrema Hot and LatteCrema Cool.
The Eletta Ultra is available now in the UK in a sleek brushed metal finish, priced at £1,149.99, and can be purchased directly from De’Longhi’s online store and Amazon.Article continues below
Drinks are selected via a 4.3-inch colour touchscreen, which is organised into seven themed “collections”. The interface is also designed to be intuitive, suggesting drinks based on the time of day or your previous choices. It even includes guided on-screen recipes for more adventurous drinks – such as an espresso tonic – with step-by-step instructions to help you get it right.
Like its predecessors, the Eletta Ultra comes with many of De’Longhi’s core technologies. One highlight is the Bean Adapt system, which automatically adjusts grinding and extraction settings depending on the type of beans you’re using, helping maintain consistent flavour without requiring manual tweaks.
The machine also introduces De’Longhi’s new Silent Technology, which the brand claims makes it up to 65% quieter than previous models.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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