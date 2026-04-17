Dreame's first bean-to-cup coffee machine is one of the most attractive I’ve ever seen

QUICK SUMMARY Dreame has entered the coffee market for the first time with the Ecceluxe, an 18cm-wide bean-to-cup machine that offers multiple drink options. It’s available now in the UK for £469, with a US launch expected later at a higher price.

Dreame has launched its very first bean-to-cup coffee machine, and it’s just as compact as it is stylish. The Dreame Ecceluxe measures just 18cm wide and 31.5cm high, making it around 35% slimmer than your typical coffee machine. Despite that, it still offers five different drink options, ranging from espresso to cappuccino.

The Ecceluxe marks Dreame’s first step into coffee, launching around the same time as its debut smart locks. It’s not entirely surprising, especially after the brand revealed at CES in January that it was expanding into a full ecosystem of smart home appliances.

It’s available now via Dreame’s online store for £469 (currently reduced from £499) and comes with a two-year warranty. It hasn’t launched in the US just yet, but when it does, it’s expected to cost $799.

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(Image credit: Dreame)

In terms of features, Dreame highlights a 9-level low-noise grinding system alongside what it calls “golden silky-smooth extraction.” The external milk frother has a 240ml capacity – enough for around two drinks before needing a refill – whilst the 1.5-litre water tank is also a good size for a machine this compact.

There’s also a built-in self-cleaning system that takes care of everything from the brewing unit and descaling to milk system cleaning and tube emptying. It appears to fit neatly into the back of the machine, with controls accessible via the touchscreen.

It’s definitely one we’re keen to try, especially as compact, fully automatic machines continue to grow in popularity. If you’re looking for an alternative in the meantime, the Philips Baristina recently earned four stars in its full review.