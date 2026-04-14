KitchenAid unveils 3 new bean-to-cup coffee machines iced coffee fans will love

QUICK SUMMARY KitchenAid has launched three new compact bean-to-cup coffee machines – the KF2, KF3 and KF4 – each featuring dedicated over-ice coffee settings that brew at lower temperatures. Prices start at $799.99, with availability beginning in the US on 4TH May.

KitchenAid has launched three new bean-to-cup coffee machines, each introducing dedicated over-ice coffee and espresso settings. These brew at a lower temperature, allowing coffee lovers to create lighter drinks that can be enjoyed hot or poured over ice.

The new KF2, KF3 and KF4 models are also designed to be more compact, coming in at around 25% smaller than KitchenAid’s KF6, KF7 and KF8 fully automatic machines, whilst still offering an impressive 24 pre-set drink options.

All three machines will be available from 4th May, launching first in the US before rolling out to the UK and Europe. Pricing starts at $799.99 for the KF2, $999.99 for the KF3 and $1,299.99 for the KF4.

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The KitchenAid KF8 was awarded four stars in our full review in 2024 (Image credit: KitchenAid)

When it comes to milk-based drinks, there are two different approaches depending on the model. The KF3 and KF4 feature KitchenAid’s AutoMilk System, which automatically textures milk for smooth foam, whilst the entry KF2 model opts for a more hands-on Panarello steam wand.

All three models are also certified by Quiet Mark as some of the quieter machines in the espresso category. They also include the brand’s IntelliGrind and Aroma Balance systems, which automatically adjust grind and extraction based on the unique characteristics of each bean, such as size, density and roast level.

Speaking about the launch, Chadwick Ries, Global Head of Product, Brand and Insights at KitchenAid Small Appliances, said: “We designed the KitchenAid Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with Iced Coffee to help people explore a world of coffee at home in an easy, intuitive way. From perfectly brewed iced coffee to classic espresso drinks, this compact machine delivers variety, performance and quiet operation in a format that fits effortlessly into any home and everyday life.”