Ninja expands its Slushi lineup with a new XL model now available in the UK
It first arrived in the US last October
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The Ninja Slushi Max has officially arrived in the UK, bringing a much larger capacity, new preset modes and improved cocktail capabilities.
It's available to buy for £349.99 via Ninja's website, and comes in a stylish mocha finish.
Ninja’s Slushi Max is now available to buy in the UK after first launching in the US last October. The original Ninja Slushi scored an impressive four stars in our full review, despite its smaller capacity being one of the few drawbacks. The new Slushi Max addresses that with a much larger 4.4-litre capacity, compared to the original’s 2.5 litres, allowing it to make over 12 drinks at once.
There are also six smart presets to choose from, including Frozen Juice, Frozen Cocktail, Frozen Cocktail Max, Slush, Milkshake and the clever SlushAssist mode, which senses the ingredients and automatically adjusts the settings for hands-free slushing.
The Slushi Max is available now through Ninja’s online store for £349.99, and comes in a sleek mocha finish. Unfortunately, the UK launch hasn’t included the pastel colourways seen in the US just yet, but there’s always a chance they could arrive later.Article continues below
The Slushi Max also launches alongside the Slushi XL, which sits between the Max and the original model with a 3.7-litre capacity. It features the same preset modes, including SlushAssist, offering another option for buyers who want a larger machine without going all the way up to the Max.
The Slushi XL is not yet available to buy, but Ninja's website says it'll be here later this month for £329.99
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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