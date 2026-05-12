LiberNovo just pulled off a world first for ergonomic chairs

LiberNovo has expanded its ergonomic chair lineup with three new models, including a dedicated big-and-tall series that aims to tackle one of the most overlooked areas in the office furniture market.

The new Maxis Series headlines the launch and has been designed specifically for users between 5’10” and 6’6”, with a maximum load of 399lbs (188kg).

The brand says the chair has been designed from the ground up with broader backrests (as opposed to being the redesign of the LiberNovo Omni), deeper seat cushions, larger armrests and a reinforced recline mechanism intended to provide better long-term comfort for larger users.

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LiberNovo claims traditional “large-size” ergonomic chairs often fail to properly support broader shoulders, taller frames or heavier body types, especially during long work sessions.

The Maxis attempts to solve this with features such as a 52cm seat depth, extended headrest adjustment and a six-spring recline system designed to avoid the sudden backward “drop” common on some oversized chairs.

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LiberNovo’s broader pitch centres on what it calls “dynamic ergonomics,” a system designed to move with the user rather than requiring constant manual adjustments throughout the day.

According to the company, the chairs use 60 precision joints and four synchronised mechanisms that continuously adapt to support the neck, spine, hips and arms as users shift position.

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LiberNovo Maxis (Image credit: LiberNovo)

The flagship technology remains the Bionic FlexFit Backrest, which combines eight flexible support panels with a multi-pivot linkage system intended to contour around the spine in real time.

LiberNovo also says research suggests people unconsciously change posture more than 120 times during a working day, which forms part of the rationale behind the chair’s motion-based support system.

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Alongside the Maxis Series, LiberNovo is introducing two new additions to its Omni range.

The Omni Pro adds active seat ventilation using a five-layer breathable seat structure and a built-in centrifugal fan powered by an internal battery.

LiberNovo Omni SE (Image credit: LiberNovo)

Meanwhile, the Omni SE removes most of the electronic systems in favour of manual lumbar adjustment to hit a more accessible price point.

All three new models also gain a revised recline setup with five positions ranging from 105 to 160 degrees, including a new 115-degree setting designed for more relaxed desk work.

The Maxis, Omni Pro and Omni SE officially launch on June 16, with pre-orders opening May 12 at LiberNovo across the US, Canada and Europe.