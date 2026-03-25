Osprey’s best-selling daypacks just got an ultralight rival from Gossamer Gear

Gossamer Gear has introduced a new ultralight daypack aimed at fast-and-light missions, and it sits neatly between minimalist running vests and more structured hiking packs.

Called the Vetta 20L, the pack takes cues from last year’s Gossamer Grit 28L and follows the brand’s core design principle: removing unnecessary elements without compromising functionality.

The new bag is designed for day hikes, summit pushes and basecamp-to-peak outings, where efficiency and low weight matter just as much as carrying capacity.

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Weighing just 14.5oz (around 411g), it undercuts many mainstream daypacks, including popular options like the Osprey Talon 22, while still offering a full set of trail-ready features.

(Image credit: Gossamer Gear)

The bag features a roll-top closure that, in addition to keeping the silhouette clean, allows for flexible packing depending on the load.

The main compartment is paired with a large front stretch-mesh pocket, giving you quick access to layers or gear without opening the pack.

Despite its stripped-back approach, the Vetta doesn’t cut corners on functionality.

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It includes trekking pole attachments, side storage options and a removable sit pad, making it suitable for longer days out where comfort and versatility still matter.

(Image credit: Gossamer Gear)

The breathable shoulder straps and back panel are designed to maintain airflow, helping reduce heat buildup during more intense efforts.

Gossamer also leans into more responsible materials here, using PFAS-free recycled Robic fabric.

That positions the Vetta alongside a growing number of outdoor products moving away from traditional chemical treatments without compromising durability.

A different take on the daypack

The Vetta 20L also feels like a natural extension of what Gossamer Gear has been doing for years.

The brand has built its reputation around ultralight backpacking, focusing on removing excess weight and complexity while keeping gear functional enough for real-world use.

It’s an approach that has resonated with fastpackers and long-distance hikers alike, and the Vetta 20L looks set to appeal to a wider group of users who want to move quickly without overpacking.

The Vetta 20L is available now at Gossamer Gear, priced at $140 (~£104 / €121 / AU$201).