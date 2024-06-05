James Bond-inspired suitcases are the ultimate luxury travel solution

Quick Summary A new range of James Bond themed luggage has just dropped. The Globetrotters x 007 collection contains three different sizes and look incredible.

If you want to travel in style, you'll need one of the best suitcases on the market. Those are robust and reliable, offering great storage a stylish appearance to ensure you look your best, wherever in the world you are.

When we think of stylish characters, is there any more prolific than 007 himself? Whether you think of Pierce Brosnan, Roger Moore or Daniel Craig, the iconic secret agent simply oozes class.

James Bond has spawned a host of different collaborative efforts, from an array of watches, to luxury headphones. Now, the brand has paired up with luggage brand Globetrotters to ensure you always look your best when travelling around the world.

The range includes three different models. You'll have a choice between the large check-in bag, a smaller carry-on case and a smaller still attache case.

All three sport a classic grey finish crafted from vulcanised fibreboard. Those are paired with grey leather straps, which extend around the cases.

You'll find navy accents on the handles, as well as the fabric lining inside the case itself. A telescopic handle is also present on the two cases, with a four-wheeled design which should be effortless to manoeuvre.

You'll even find a set of four leather charms as part of the package. Those signify different moments from the films – Spectre, a poker chip, Oddball's top hat and a 007 luggage tag are all present.

Priced from £1,395 for the small attache case up to £2,895 for the large check-in case, these certainly aren't cheap. Clearly those covert missions pay more than we'd realised...

Even so, there's certainly a justification for this. These are ultimately collectors items, which will be a perfect addition to any Bond fan's arsenal. If you do decide to use them for travel? More power to you. You'll certainly be the belle of the boarding hall.