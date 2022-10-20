For your ears only: Bond movies celebrated with Bowers & Wilkins PX8 007 Edition headphones

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

No, Mr Bond, I expect you to... listen to Bowers & Wilkins' PX8 007 Edition, a special edition set of headphones released to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the James Bond movies. That's a coming together of British institutions right there.

If there was ever a tech product 'for your ears only' then this would be it. Well, that might be unfair, actually, as the PX8 007 Edition "celebrate the Midnight Blue tuxedo worn by Bond in 1962's Dr. No". That'll explain the super suave dark finish of the 007 Edition, then.

The 007 Edition join the (daresay) 'standard' PX8 models – which scored a full five stars in our review and are clearly among the best headphones you can buy – released just weeks prior to this special announcement, available in either black or grey and tan. All feature leather earcups and the metal framework is even finished with a diamond cut finish that, ahem, is surely forever?

(Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins)

The Bowers & Wilkins PX8 007 Edition headphones release coincides with the audio celebration of the Bond movies' history 60-year history. Which, by the way, is also celebrated in a superb documentary available on Amazon Prime that's well worth your watching, covering many of the bangers and some of the clangers.

The Bowers & Wilkins PX8 007 Edition headphones are available now from B&W directly, 007.com or 007Store.com. You'll need a lot of Moneypenny, though, as they're priced at £699/$799 a pair.

If you're about to embark on a mega watch session of the Bond movies – here's T3's selection of the best Bonds and the worst Bonds – taking you through the night, however, then it sounds like an ideal way to watch without shaking or stirring your family.