Every James Bond film and new documentary coming to Amazon Prime Video for 007 60th anniversary

Every James Bond movie is officially coming to Amazon Prime Video as part of 007's 60th anniversary from next month.

It's been confirmed by Amazon that all 25 films will be available to stream on the platform starting October 5th, 2022. The complete James Bond collection will be available to watch in the UK, US, Australia, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico / Latin America (excluding Brazil), Spain and Southeast Asia. With the exception of No Time To Die, the 24 films will be available for a limited time in territories including Germany, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Brazil.

The James Bond collection was added in April to Amazon Prime Video for those in the UK before then being removed in June. No Time to Die was the exception, having a 12-month window on the platform and is still available now. Whether this will be extended as a result of this new announcement is unclear.

T3 has reached out to Amazon for comment.

Amazon closed its purchase (opens in new tab) of MGM for $8.5 billion dollars in March and subsequently has begun utilising the license for its streaming service since. As part of this Amazon is now releasing a James Bond documentary focused on the six-decade history of 007 music. The Sound of 007 will be available on October 5th, 2022.

Additionally, following the live EON Productions and David Arnold-created charity concert at the Royal Albert Hall in October, Amazon Prime Video will stream an exclusive recording of the show – The Sound of 007: Live from the Royal Albert Hall.

The full list of James Bond films available to stream are as below:

Dr. No

From Russia with Love

Goldfinger

Thunderball

You Only Live Twice

On Her Majesty's Secret Service

Diamonds are Forever

Live and Let Die

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Spy Who Loved Me

Moonraker

For Your Eyes Only

Octopussy

A View to a Kill

The Living Daylights

License to Kill

GoldenEye

Tomorrow Never Dies

The World is Not Enough

Die Another Day

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

Skyfall

Spectre

No Time to Die

Earlier this month, the producers behind James Bond provided an update on the future of 007 and commented on whether Idris Elba could play 007.