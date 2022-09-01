James Bond game "Project 007" from Hitman developer hints at release window

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's been a while since we've heard anything about the upcoming James Bond video game from IO Interactive – known as "Project 007" – however, the developer has now hinted at a possible release window.

As detailed during the company's full annual report (opens in new tab) for the last fiscal year, IO Interactive confirmed that it is not expecting any major releases until the 2024/2025 fiscal year. With that in mind, and the James Bond adaption being the only announced game in the works from the studio, it could be quite some time before we get to play as the world's most famous spy. Specifically, this could mean the game won't hit store shelves until after March 2025.

"We had a couple of years with solid revenue and profits, due to launch of a title," reads the report. "There is a risk the next couple of calendar years, the EBITDA and profits will drop. This is due to long production phases ahead, before the next releases hit the market. More precisely fiscal 24 and 25 estimates show a significant decrease.

Project 007 was first unveiled in November 2020 with IO Interactive partnering with MGM and Eon Productions. This is the first James Bond game since 2012's 007 Legends, a first-person shooter from Activision that was released to coincide with the 15th anniversary of the series. It received a generally negative response from critics and fans.

Very few details have been disclosed since the new James Bond title was announced, though it's said to feature "a wholly original Bond" that will see players "step into the shoes of the world's favourite Secret Agent to earn their 00 status in the very first Bond origin story".

A teaser trailer (opens in new tab) was also premiered to announce the collaboration. It sees a bullet being added to a chamber of a gun before the iconic Bond theme seeps in to reveal the tentative title. While clearly not arriving anytime soon, there's personally no other studio I'd rather make a game based on the character. It'll also be interesting to see what comes first: the next live-action James Bond (now that Daniel Craig has departed the role), or the video game from IO Interactive.

In the meantime, the latest film in the series, No Time to Die , is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video for those in the UK and US.