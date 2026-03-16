Carl Friedrik takes on Rimowa with its first-ever aluminium luggage collection

QUICK SUMMARY Carl Friedrik has launched its first aluminium luggage collection, combining a durable aluminium shell with a choice of three refined leather finishes. Starting with its Carry-on (38L) priced at £645, the brand plans on unveiling more silhouettes set to arrive later in 2026.

Carl Friedrik has unveiled its first aluminium luggage collection, taking its already premium range of travel pieces a step further. Crafted from a specially developed aluminium alloy for extra strength, it’s also the brand’s most durable luggage line to date.

Visually, the new range will feel familiar to anyone who’s seen the iconic grooved aluminium suitcases from Rimowa. However, whilst Rimowa's classic trunk will set you back around £1,690, Carl Friedrik’s version comes in significantly cheaper.

For now, the brand is launching the collection with a Carry-on (38L), with more silhouettes expected to arrive later this year. The Aluminium collection will be available to purchase from Carl Friedrik’s online store from today, with prices starting at £645.

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(Image credit: Carl Friedrik)

To start, the range comes with a choice of three classic leather accents – Black, Chocolate and Cognac – which create a refined contrast against the industrial aluminium shell. The design is finished with subtle branding details, including discreet markings on the wheel caps, a rear metal fixing plate and refined interior touches.

The launch follows a busy start to the year for Carl Friedrik, including the release of its new Chocolate luggage range back in January. After recently opening a second London store, and with its first North American location set to launch later this year, it’s clear that 2026 is shaping up to be a big year for the brand.