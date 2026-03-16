Carl Friedrik takes on Rimowa with its first-ever aluminium luggage collection
Yet it comes in significantly cheaper
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Carl Friedrik has launched its first aluminium luggage collection, combining a durable aluminium shell with a choice of three refined leather finishes.
Starting with its Carry-on (38L) priced at £645, the brand plans on unveiling more silhouettes set to arrive later in 2026.
Carl Friedrik has unveiled its first aluminium luggage collection, taking its already premium range of travel pieces a step further. Crafted from a specially developed aluminium alloy for extra strength, it’s also the brand’s most durable luggage line to date.
Visually, the new range will feel familiar to anyone who’s seen the iconic grooved aluminium suitcases from Rimowa. However, whilst Rimowa's classic trunk will set you back around £1,690, Carl Friedrik’s version comes in significantly cheaper.
For now, the brand is launching the collection with a Carry-on (38L), with more silhouettes expected to arrive later this year. The Aluminium collection will be available to purchase from Carl Friedrik’s online store from today, with prices starting at £645.Article continues below
To start, the range comes with a choice of three classic leather accents – Black, Chocolate and Cognac – which create a refined contrast against the industrial aluminium shell. The design is finished with subtle branding details, including discreet markings on the wheel caps, a rear metal fixing plate and refined interior touches.
The launch follows a busy start to the year for Carl Friedrik, including the release of its new Chocolate luggage range back in January. After recently opening a second London store, and with its first North American location set to launch later this year, it’s clear that 2026 is shaping up to be a big year for the brand.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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