9 cordless and robot vacuum cleaner deals from the Amazon Big Spring Sale, including Dyson, Shark and more

Right now, you can get up to 50% off vacuums and carpet cleaners at Amazon

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Vacuum cleaner deals
(Image credit: Shark)
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The Amazon Big Spring Sale is in full swing, and as it’s the season for spring cleaning, there are a lot of cheap deals and discounts on cleaning supplies. Let’s face it, buying a new vacuum is pretty dull, but when the deals are this good, you might actually look forward to cleaning your house.

In this round-up, I’ve found the best deals on cordless vacuum cleaners, carpet and stain cleaners, and robot vacuum cleaners. Brands featured include Dyson, Shark, Bissell, Eufy, Hoover and more, and right now, you can get up to 50% off on a new cleaning device at Amazon.

Cordless vacuum deals

Robot vacuum deals

Carpet cleaner deals