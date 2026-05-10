Meet Google's next AI secret agent – the name's Remy, just Remy

Quick Summary Google tipped to be working on an AI agent called Remy that's built to serve your personal needs. Much like Claude Cowork or OpenClaw, this appears to be Google's version of an AI that can carry out tasks to help manage your life.

Google is tipped as building a Gemini AI style agent that's made to be your personal assistant.

According to sources of Business Insider – that revealed an internal document – Google is developing an AI agent codenamed Remy.

Remy is currently being tested with employees, it's claimed, from within the staff-only version of the Gemini app. It was described as a "24/7 personal agent for work, school and daily life".

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The idea here is that the AI works to help you in your life in a more integrated way. So rather than being like Gemini, that you can speak to about things, this will actually help carry out actions for you.

What is Google Remy?

Google's Remy is expected to be able to carry out actions for you, monitor areas you need covered, handle complex tasks, and it will do all this while learning about your preferences over time.

Google has not publicly commented or given any information on this project, yet.

But doesn't the AI idea itself sound familiar? Yup, this appears to be Google's play to offer something similar to the popular OpenClaw free open-source AI agent.

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OpenClaw is able to respond to messages for you, manage your files, carry out research and even automate tasks across your computer without you needing to do anything. So popular was this that the Nvidia CEO, Jensen Huang, called it "definitely the next Chat-GPT".

Claude Cowork is a similar offering, allowing the AI to handle your PC tasks automatically – only with less awkward complexity than OpenClaw when it comes to setup.

So, Google getting in on that action – and offering a seamlessly simply solution – makes a lot of sense.

When will Google Remy arrive?

At this point Google has not commented on Remy publicly, suggesting it's still not at the ready-to-even-tease stage.

The race to offer an AI agent is now well and truly on, so expect Google to unveil this sooner rather than later.