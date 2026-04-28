Of all the Samsung upgrades coming soon, this could literally be the smallest

Quick Summary Samsung could reduce the punch hole for the front camera on the Galaxy Z Fold 8. The smaller diameter cut out in the display will mean it's slightly less intrusive.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to make a change to one of its displays, with one aspect of the external screen getting smaller. Before you panic, the element that Samsung is looking to shrink is the cut-out for the front camera.

That's probably not where you thought the attention would be focused, but this is the subject of the latest leak about Samsung's forthcoming folding phone.

The source of this information is UniverseIce, who is often reliable. They explain that the Z Fold 8 front camera will only have a 2.5mm diameter hole.

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The current Galaxy Z Fold 7 has a 3.7mm diameter hole, so those opting for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will have a tiny amount of screen space around that camera that the older phone lacks. By my quick calculation, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will restore 5.84mm² of display to users.

That's not a significant amount of space, but every little helps.

The famed leaker on X says: "Samsung appears to have adopted a new technology". This is likely to eliminate the black ring around the camera that's common on many phones.

Is this going to make a material difference to the experience? Probably not because there's a huge folding display inside if you need more space, but these sorts of small refinements are perhaps the real measure of progress.

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BREAKING! The front camera cutout on the Fold7 measures 3.7mm, while the Fold8’s is only 2.5mm in diameter. Samsung appears to have adopted a new technology that significantly reduces the size of the front camera hole.1. Galaxy Z Fold7 2. Galaxy Z Fold8 pic.twitter.com/LXyyFo2gWeApril 24, 2026

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to launch at an event in London in late July, accompanied by a Galaxy Z Flip 8, as well as a slightly new format of phone offering a wider folding format.

Indeed, it's the wide fold that's attracted the most speculation from Samsung's future plans, with the device said to rival the iPhone Fold. So far we've seen Huawei announce a wider folding device, but this new style of folding phone could be the future for the format.

For those sticking to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and its more traditional design, perhaps you'll just get a slightly smaller camera hole.