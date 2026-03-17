Leaked Motorola Razr 70 pics show a solid flip phone from a confident company – just don't expect major surprises

Quick Summary Motorola's next-gen folding phone has leaked, revealing some details about the Razr 70. There aren't expected to be huge changes compared to the Razr 60, but launch is expected in April 2026.

Motorola is preparing to update its flip phone with the launch of the Razr 70. Leaked images reveal the device, with certification in various countries, confirming that release will take place soon.

Motorola has already had a busy year, announcing the Motorola Signature while also moving its folding phone range into a new category with the Motorola Razr Fold, but it looks like we're going to be seeing the update of its popular line of flip phones, too.

The Motorola Razr is one of the most popular folding phones, with the recent reveal from IDC that Moto holds 50% of the folding phone market in the US. The Motorola Razr 70 is expected to update the Razr 60 – but equally, we'd expect it to launch alongside the Razr 70 Ultra.

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It's worth noting that these phones have different names in the US, normally just called the Razr and Razr Ultra and carrying the year rather than a number.

The details from Gizmochina reveal a TENAA listing, confirming the XT2657-2 model number, as well as the 3C certification for China. The former includes images of the phone that for all intents and purposes looks like the previous device.

(Image credit: 3C / ZionsAnvin)

Beyond that, we see that there could be 33W charging, the same as the Razr 60 offered, with a 4500mAh battery. That could leave us with a 6.9-inch folding device with a 2640 x 1080 pixel resolution and a 3.63-inch external display of 1056 x 1066 pixels.

We could see a 32-megapixel front camera and two 50-megapixel rear cameras in a device that's 7.2mm thick when open and weighs 188g. All those specs appear to match the previous device, so it doesn’t look like we'll see many changes for this phone.

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While an octa-core chip at 2.75GHz is listed, it's not clear exactly what it might be. It's likely to be a MediaTek chip, perhaps a Dimensity 8000 series, although that's not confirmed.

While these certifications aren't confirmations of launch, they are usually followed by the reveal of the device, which looks on track to make an appearance in April 2026.