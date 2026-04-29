The spiritual successor to the BlackBerry gets a release update – will be available this year

Quick Summary Clicks has given us an update on its Android phone with a full QWERTY keyboard, with a timeline of when to expect it. According to the firm, the BlackBerry-like device is still on track to launch before the end of the year.

If you've been holding your breath for a phone that dares to bring back the physical keyboard, this news will likely bring a smile to your face. The Clicks Communicator is still very much on its way, and the team behind it has revealed the most detailed timeline yet.

Clicks is probably best known for its iPhone keyboard cases, but it unveiled the Communicator back at CES 2026 in January. It's positioned as a love letter to the golden era of BlackBerry, but only dummy units were on show at the time.

Now, Droid Life has posted an update from the company, which confirms that despite the RAM crisis and tech shortages, it's still on track for a 2026 release. It also offers a clearer picture of what to expect.

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Here's what the Clicks Communicator timeline looks like

According to an April update sent directly to those who signed up for the Clicks Communicator, the rollout breaks down as follows:

May : Clicks will begin pulling back the curtain on the Communicator experience, including software, interface details, and more details on the thinking behind the design.

: Clicks will begin pulling back the curtain on the Communicator experience, including software, interface details, and more details on the thinking behind the design. June : Working units will be available to see, fulfilling the company's Q2 commitment.

: Working units will be available to see, fulfilling the company's Q2 commitment. Q3 : The device will head into certification and testing. Reservation holders will also get to personalise their order, choosing their preferred colour and keyboard layout, plus opt for bonus covers, including limited-edition colourways.

: The device will head into certification and testing. Reservation holders will also get to personalise their order, choosing their preferred colour and keyboard layout, plus opt for bonus covers, including limited-edition colourways. Q4: Production will kick off and shipping will begin for those who reserved early.

If this is your first time hearing about the Clicks Communicator, it’s a mid-range Android phone with a built-in physical keyboard, that is priced at just $199 (that's around £147 today).

The specs aren't going to compete with the best Android phones on the market, but that's somewhat by design.

The Clicks Communicator is pitched less as a flagship replacement and more as a considered companion device – something you reach for when you want to step back from your main smartphone, tap out messages properly, and maybe reclaim a little focus in the process.

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That said, it does include a SIM slot, so it's fully capable of being your only phone if that's the life you want to live. Sure, it's niche, but for anyone who has spent years mourning the death of the BlackBerry keyboard, the Clicks Communicator might just scratch the itch.