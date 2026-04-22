Motorola Razr 70 appears on retail site a week before launch – everything exposed early

Quick Summary The Motorola Razr 70 might land with very few changes compared to the previous version of this phone. However, a retailer leak suggests that there might be small changes to the processor, battery and camera.

Motorola is expected to announce the Razr 70 alongside other phones next week, but the full specification has leaked early, letting us get a good measure of this device before it's launched.

The Motorola Razr 70 is expected to launch on 29 April alongside the Razr 70 Ultra, which has already made an appearance of its own, with Motorola already teasing this launch event.

This latest leak comes thanks to a product listing by Russian retailer (via Android Authority). It gives us the chance to the see the full specifications for the phone, as well as the colours and product images.

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From these details we can pick out the key updates, including a move to the Dimensity 7450X CPU, while the battery increases to 4,800mAh. Both of these are incremental updates, boosting the performance ever so slightly compared to the Moto Razr 60.

The weight is listed as the same, as are the dimensions of the phone, while the IP48 rating remains as it was before.

(Image credit: allo.ua)

The cameras are listed as a pair of 50-megapixel sensors, compared the previous phone that had a 50-megapixel main camera and 13-megapixel ultrawide, so the quality of that ultrawide could be improved.

The specs of the 6.9-inch display appear to be identical – even including the peak brightness of 1700 nits – while the external display is expected to stay at 3.6-inches.

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Motorola Razr 70 colour options

There are three colours shown: white, grey and green, with visibly different finishes, but it's not possible to figure out exactly what we're looking at here – or what those colours will be officially called. There's also a pink model shown, but not included in the retail listing.

While we don't know if Motorola will be launching any additional software features on these foldables, it looks like the hardware is only making minor changes to the previous version.

That might not matter at this point in time, with IDC reporting that Motorola has over 50% of the folding phone market in the US (it's only 13% in Europe, mind you). The question is whether Motorola can continue to attract customers to its flip phones and whether big specs matter.

Currently, the Motorola Razr 60 is listed with a £200 discount from Motorola direct, while the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra also has a £200 discount, suggesting that the 2025 phones might be worth snapping up if there are only minor changes expected from the new devices.