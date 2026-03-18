Samsung Galaxy TriFold has been discontinued already – will there ever be a TriFold 2?

Quick Summary Samsung has cancelled the Galaxy Z TriFold and it will no longer be available to buy. The dual hinge device is thought to be too expensive to produce with increasing component costs.

Samsung has confirmed that it is ceasing sales of the Galaxy Z TriFold, its dual-hinged folding phone that looked to shake-up the folding phone landscape.

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold was long rumoured and finally launched in December 2025. However, it was only ever available in Korea, Singapore, the UAE and the US, with the latter only getting it recently – in January 2026.

The cancellation isn't because Samsung had a problem selling it: by all accounts, the Z TriFold sold out in minutes because the production run was limited and enthusiasm amongst early adopters was high.

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But, Samsung has confirmed to Bloomberg that there will be no restocks, with sales halting in Korea. So once the stock is gone in the US, it's gone – listed only as "sold out".

That relegates the Galaxy Z TriFold from next-gen marvel to engineering oddity, an exploration of what might happen with folding phones. In the here and now however, it just doesn't seem to be a viable solution – even at $2,899.

It's thought that there's a lot more going on at Samsung, with reports that the company is tightening its belt across all departments. With the cost of components on the rise – fuelled by the demands of AI infrastructure – it's thought that the Galaxy Z TriFold is too expensive to manufacture and probably won't see the demand that Samsung wants.

There could be a bigger problem at Samsung though, with reports that executives have been banned from flying business class as cuts are made. According to Korean news outlet Hankyung, large "austerity measures" are being put in place in the device experience division – which includes smartphones, TVs and home appliances.

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It's been said that Samsung is moving into "emergency management" mode with a forecast that it will post a loss for its mobile division, due in part to the increased cost of building devices.

Elsewhere, it is facing increasing competition from rivals, especially from China. And while Samsung dominated smartphone sales over a number of years, brands like Xiaomi are increasing the pressure, while in televisions, Samsung's top spot is threatened by the scale of brands like TCL.

The cancellation of the Galaxy Z TriFold might be dismissed by many as a passing oddity, but this could be a sign that the increasing pressure on Samsung means it can't continue to be as aggressively innovative as it has been in the past.

That would be a crying shame.