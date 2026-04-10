Oura may have just solved the biggest problem with smart rings

Oura may be working on a way to address one of the biggest limitations of smart rings, according to a newly published patent.

A recent filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office describes a smart ring design with an interchangeable battery module.

The new approach would offer a potential alternative to the sealed constructions used in all smart devices from major manufacturers to date, including the Oura Ring 4.

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A detachable outer ring section

The patent outlines a system in which the battery is housed in a removable outer portion of the ring, rather than being permanently embedded in the device.

This outer section could be detached and replaced when needed, with the filing describing the use of magnetic attachments and conductive contacts to maintain both physical stability and electrical connection.

The design would allow users to swap out depleted batteries without replacing the entire ring, something that is not currently possible with most smart rings on the market.

A potential shift for the category

Battery degradation remains a key limitation across the smart ring category.

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Devices such as the Samsung Galaxy Ring and competing models from other brands typically use sealed batteries that cannot be replaced by the user.

Over time, this can lead to reduced battery life and, eventually, the need to replace the entire device.

Smart ring brands – and Oura, in particular – are pretty good at replacing their ailing wearables quickly, but it would save a lot of shipping costs if people could replace batteries at home.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/ T3)

A modular approach, as described in the patent, could extend product lifespan and reduce electronic waste, while also lowering the long-term cost of ownership.

That said, smartphones used to have replaceable batteries, which led third-party companies to produce cheaper batteries for certain models.

These units were not only more prone to overheating but also compromised the devices' performance.

If Oura decides to go down the replaceable-battery avenue, it also needs to find a way to ensure people won't use low-quality cells and then blame Oura for the issues they cause.

No confirmation of release

As with all patent filings, there is no confirmation that the design will be implemented in a future product.

However, the publication offers an indication of how Oura is exploring longer-term hardware solutions, as competition in the smart ring market continues to grow.

For now, devices like the Oura Ring 4 remain sealed units, but that may not always be the case.

[via NotebookCheck]